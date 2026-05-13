Parul Bajaj joins Coca-Cola as Vice President and Chief of Staff

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Parul Bajaj as Vice President and Chief of Staff, strengthening its leadership team across communications, sustainability and strategic partnerships functions.





Bajaj announced the appointment through a LinkedIn post, where she confirmed that she will support the company’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer.





“Happy and humbled to share that I'm joining The Coca-Cola Company as Vice President & Chief of Staff,” Bajaj wrote.





The appointment adds another experienced sustainability and strategy executive to Coca-Cola’s global leadership structure at a time when multinational corporations are increasingly integrating communications, ESG priorities and strategic partnerships into core business operations.





Role will focus on communications and strategic initiatives





In her new role, Bajaj will work closely with Coca-Cola’s leadership team on:





Communications strategy

Sustainability initiatives

Strategic partnerships

Organisational coordination

Cross-functional leadership priorities





The position places her within a critical area of the company’s global operations as businesses continue navigating rising expectations around corporate sustainability, stakeholder engagement and long-term brand positioning.





Large multinational companies are increasingly aligning sustainability and communications functions more closely with enterprise strategy as environmental, social and governance priorities become more central to business decision-making.





Brings more than two decades of leadership experience





Bajaj joins Coca-Cola with over 20 years of experience across:





Strategy

Sustainability

Corporate communications

Business operations

Leadership support functions





Before joining Coca-Cola, she spent a decade at Nissan Motor Corporation, where she most recently served as Senior Manager, Sustainability.





Her tenure at Nissan included work across sustainability-focused initiatives and strategic operational areas during a period when automotive companies globally were intensifying focus on environmental commitments, mobility transition and corporate responsibility frameworks.





Experience spans automotive, logistics and manufacturing sectors





Earlier in her career, Bajaj also worked with:





Bridgestone Americas

FedEx





Her experience across automotive, logistics and manufacturing sectors reflects a broader trend among global corporations seeking leaders with cross-industry expertise in sustainability and strategic transformation.





Companies are increasingly valuing executives capable of navigating:





Corporate reputation management

ESG integration

Stakeholder communication

Cross-functional strategy execution

Sustainability-led business priorities





The appointment suggests Coca-Cola continues strengthening leadership capabilities around these interconnected areas.





Sustainability leadership remains a growing corporate priority





The appointment comes as global corporations face increasing scrutiny around sustainability commitments, environmental targets, supply chain accountability and stakeholder engagement.





Across industries, communications and sustainability functions are becoming more closely integrated with executive leadership teams as businesses respond to:





Investor expectations

Regulatory pressure

Consumer scrutiny

Climate-related commitments

Corporate governance priorities





Chief of Staff roles have also evolved significantly in multinational organisations, increasingly serving as strategic coordination positions supporting senior leadership decision-making and enterprise-wide initiatives.





For Coca-Cola, Bajaj’s appointment adds leadership experience spanning both sustainability operations and strategic communications at a time when global consumer brands are navigating increasingly complex reputational and operational environments.





Leadership appointments reflect changing business priorities





The move also highlights how leadership hiring priorities are changing across multinational corporations.





Companies are placing growing emphasis on executives with expertise that combines:





Sustainability knowledge

Strategic planning

Operational management

Communications leadership

Cross-sector experience





As organisations continue aligning ESG objectives with long-term growth strategy, roles connecting sustainability, partnerships and executive operations are becoming increasingly important.





Bajaj’s appointment positions her at the intersection of those priorities as Coca-Cola continues managing global communications and sustainability initiatives across its business operations.