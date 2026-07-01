Pavan K. Gupta joins Religare Housing Finance as MD & CEO

Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (RHDFCL) has appointed Pavan K. Gupta as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in India's affordable housing finance market.





Gupta joins the housing finance arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd. (REL) with more than three decades of experience in mortgage lending and housing finance. His appointment comes as RHDFCL, backed by the Burman Group, seeks to expand lending to underserved and informal-sector customers while building a stronger, technology-enabled housing finance business.





Leadership appointment supports growth strategy





In his new role, Gupta will oversee RHDFCL's next phase of growth, with responsibilities spanning business expansion, operational efficiency and risk management.





According to the company, his priorities will include:





Strengthening the company's risk architecture.

Expanding the housing loan portfolio.

Enhancing technology capabilities.

Diversifying funding sources.

Improving loan origination, underwriting and collections through technology-led initiatives.

Maintaining disciplined capital and asset-liability management.





The appointment aligns with RHDFCL's strategy to scale its lending franchise while increasing access to affordable home finance across India.





Industry veteran with more than three decades of experience





Before joining RHDFCL, Gupta served as Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot Housing Finance Company Ltd., where he spent nearly nine years leading the organisation.





During his tenure, the company achieved several milestones, including:





Growing assets under management to around ₹3,000 crore .

. Improving profitability and asset quality.

Securing successive CRISIL credit rating upgrades to A+ .

credit rating upgrades to . Expanding the branch network to 162 locations .

. Broadening the company's funding profile.





Earlier in his career, Gupta held senior leadership roles at:





Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL)

Deutsche Postbank Home Finance Ltd.

BHW Birla Home Finance Ltd.





Across these organisations, he led regional expansion initiatives and managed mortgage portfolios in multiple markets.





Focus on technology and sustainable lending





RHDFCL said Gupta's experience will support its efforts to build a scalable housing finance business with a strong customer focus.





Commenting on the appointment, Indranil Choudhury, Group CHRO at Religare Enterprises, said Gupta's experience in building and scaling housing finance businesses positions him well to lead the company's next stage of growth.





Choudhury added that RHDFCL remains focused on building a customer-centric housing finance franchise backed by Religare's financial strength and the support of its promoters.





Recognised leader in housing finance





Gupta is a Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI, Hyderabad.





During his career, he has received several industry recognitions, including being named among the Most Admired BFSI Leaders by the World BFSI Congress and one of India's Top 60 CEOs by StartupLanes.





His appointment comes at a time when affordable housing finance continues to be a key growth area within India's financial services sector. As RHDFCL expands its lending business, Gupta will lead the company's efforts to strengthen operational capabilities, improve customer reach and support sustainable long-term growth.