PB Fintech appoints Amrita Pandey as group HR head to drive scale

PB Fintech has appointed Amrita Pandey as its Group HR Head, as the company sharpens its focus on organisational capability, leadership depth and scalable people systems amid continued expansion.





In her new role, Pandey will lead the company’s people strategy, organisational development and HR governance, with a mandate to align talent frameworks with long-term business priorities.





The appointment comes at a time when PB Fintech is investing in strengthening internal leadership pipelines and building resilience across its business verticals as it scales operations.





Focus on building leadership and capability





Pandey’s remit will include advancing HR digital transformation, strengthening leadership pipelines, and designing systems that can support the company’s growth trajectory.





Commenting on the appointment, Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh said the company is prioritising leadership capability and organisational resilience as it expands. He added that Pandey’s experience in driving transformation positions her well to lead the next phase of growth, as reported by BW Businessworld.





The emphasis on capability building reflects a broader shift among growth-stage firms towards institutionalising talent processes, particularly as workforce complexity increases across geographies and business lines.





Experience across sectors and large workforces





Pandey brings over 18 years of experience spanning technology, financial services and integrated services. Her track record includes managing large-scale workforce transformation and building performance-driven cultures.





She joins PB Fintech from Park+, where she served as Director of Human Resources and led enterprise-wide HR transformation initiatives.





Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and Group HR Head at Tenon Group, where she managed a workforce of more than 70,000 employees across India, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Her responsibilities included culture integration, workforce planning and performance management systems.





Her earlier career includes leadership roles at Yatra Online, NIIT, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Info Edge, where she worked across areas such as mergers and acquisitions integration, HR automation and governance.





PB Fintech’s decision to bring in a senior HR leader signals a more structured approach to talent strategy as the company scales. The focus is not just on hiring, but on building systems that can sustain growth over time.