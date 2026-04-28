Perfios appoints Veena Rao as Chief Operating Officer

Perfios has appointed Veena Rao as Chief Operating Officer, as the company sharpens its focus on operational scale and global expansion. The appointment is positioned as a key step in strengthening execution as the firm grows its footprint in financial services technology.





In her new role, Rao will lead global operations, drive customer experience transformation, and oversee strategic growth initiatives. The company said her mandate will also include building operational frameworks to support long-term growth.





Mandate tied to scale and execution





The appointment comes as Perfios continues to expand across markets and deepen its technology-led offerings in the financial services sector.





Rao’s role will focus on:





Leading global operations across markets

Enhancing customer experience and delivery outcomes

Driving strategic growth programmes

Strengthening operational systems for scale





The company’s leadership indicated that the role is central to institutionalising processes and improving execution as the business scales.





“We are delighted to welcome Veena to Perfios at a defining moment in our journey,” said Nitin Chugh, managing director and group CEO, as quoted by CXOToday. He added that her experience in transformation and operational excellence would support the company’s next phase of growth.





Leadership experience across BFSI and technology





Rao brings more than three decades of experience across banking, consulting and financial services technology, with exposure to both operational and product-led environments.





Her career includes roles across:





Banking and consulting organisations including ICICI and PwC

Technology firms such as Oracle and HCL Technologies

Product and operations leadership in global financial platforms





Most recently, she served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Operations Officer for the corporate banking business at Finastra, where she led enterprise banking solutions across lending, trade finance and digital channels. Her responsibilities included managing customer, product and delivery teams at scale.





Building leadership bench for growth





The appointment follows the recent onboarding of Nitin Chugh as managing director and group CEO, and reflects a broader effort to strengthen the company’s leadership bench.





Perfios is positioning itself to expand its global presence and advance its technology platforms, with a focus on building category leadership in financial services technology.





Rao said the company is entering a phase of accelerated growth driven by product innovation and customer focus.





“I am excited to join Perfios at a time when it is poised for rapid growth across markets driven by product innovation and customer excellence,” she said, according to CXOToday.





As technology firms in financial services scale across geographies, operational leadership is becoming critical to ensuring consistency, customer outcomes and execution discipline. For Perfios, the focus will be on translating growth momentum into sustainable scale.





The appointment underscores how companies are strengthening leadership roles to align operations, customer experience and strategic growth priorities in an increasingly competitive TechFin landscape.