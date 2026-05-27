Qlik appoints Saugata Saha as CEO after Mike Capone’s eight-year tenure

Qlik Technologies has appointed Saugata Saha as President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a major leadership transition at the enterprise data and analytics company as businesses accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.





The appointment will take effect on July 31, 2026, with Saha succeeding Mike Capone, who stepped down after leading the company for eight years.





Qlik announced that Saha will be based in New York City and will oversee the company’s next phase of product innovation and commercial expansion across enterprise AI, analytics and data integration.





Enterprise AI and data expertise moves to Qlik





Saha joins Qlik from S&P Global, where he most recently served as President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer.





During his tenure at S&P Global, he led both the company’s Energy division and Market Intelligence division through periods of operational transformation, revenue acceleration and margin expansion.





He also became the company’s first Chief Enterprise Data Officer, where he was responsible for:





Accelerating AI adoption

Improving enterprise productivity

Enhancing interoperability across data platforms

Expanding enterprise data distribution capabilities





Qlik said Saha’s experience in scaling enterprise data platforms and AI-driven intelligence products aligns closely with the company’s long-term growth strategy.





Qlik sharpens focus on AI-led growth





The leadership change comes as enterprises globally increase spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, analytics systems and trusted data management platforms.





Qlik, which specialises in data integration, analytics, data quality and AI technologies, currently serves more than 30,000 customers worldwide, including over 75% of Fortune 500 companies.





The company also stated that it remains recognised as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader across:





Data integration

Augmented data quality

Analytics and business intelligence





According to Qlik, it is currently the only vendor recognised across all three categories simultaneously.





In a statement issued by the company, Saha said one of the biggest challenges in enterprise AI is ensuring data remains trusted, connected and adaptable across multiple environments.





He added that organisations are increasingly seeking ways to move beyond AI pilot programmes toward measurable business outcomes.





Leadership transition follows long Mike Capone tenure





Outgoing CEO Mike Capone led Qlik for eight years during a period that saw the company expand its enterprise analytics capabilities and deepen its position within the global data infrastructure market.





Mike Lipps, Chairman of Qlik’s Board and Operating Partner at investment firm Thoma Bravo, said Saha brings the “depth of enterprise data and platform experience” required for the company’s next growth phase.





Seth Boro, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, also highlighted Saha’s background in building AI-driven enterprise platforms at scale, stating that enterprise demand for trusted data systems is expected to grow further as agentic AI reshapes business operations.





Career spans consulting, enterprise technology and India roots





Before joining S&P Global, Saha spent seven years at McKinsey & Co. in New York, advising clients across financial services, fintech and private equity.





He began his professional career at The Godrej Group in India, where he worked across sales, e-commerce product development and the Office of the Chairman.





His educational background includes:





Bachelor of Science in Economics from St. Xavier’s College Kolkata

Postgraduate Diploma from Xavier Institute of Management

MBA from Harvard Business School





AI competition reshapes enterprise software industry





Qlik’s leadership reshuffle reflects broader changes underway across the enterprise software industry, where companies are repositioning around AI-driven workflows, data interoperability and automation.





As organisations increase investments in generative AI and intelligent automation, demand for structured, reliable and enterprise-ready data systems has become a central focus for technology providers.





Qlik said its platform strategy remains focused on helping enterprises reduce operational risk, control costs and scale AI adoption responsibly without becoming dependent on closed technology ecosystems.





The appointment of Saha signals a stronger emphasis on enterprise AI execution as competition intensifies across the global analytics and data infrastructure market.