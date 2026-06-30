Randstad India announces Narayan Iyer as new Managing Director

Randstad India has appointed Narayan Iyer as its new Managing Director and Chair of the Randstad India Management Council, handing him responsibility for leading the company's operations across its Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise businesses.





According to Randstad India, the appointment comes as the global talent solutions company continues to expand its digital-first offerings and help organisations respond to changing workforce needs. Iyer will lead the company's India business strategy while strengthening its position as a strategic talent partner in one of the world's largest employment markets.





Expanding leadership responsibilities





In his new role, Iyer will oversee Randstad India's overall business strategy and provide indirect leadership to the company's three India-based shared service centres.





His responsibilities include:





Leading Randstad India's Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise businesses.

Randstad India's Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise businesses. Driving the company's next phase of growth.

the company's next phase of growth. Strengthening digital capabilities across the organisation.

digital capabilities across the organisation. Reinforcing Randstad India's role as a strategic talent partner for employers.

Randstad India's role as a strategic talent partner for employers. Providing indirect leadership to the company's three India-based shared service centres.





The appointment places Iyer at the centre of Randstad India's efforts to scale technology-enabled talent solutions as organisations continue to reshape hiring and workforce strategies.





Veteran technology executive takes charge





Narayan Iyer brings more than 30 years of experience in IT services and consulting.

Before joining Randstad India, he served as President of Bajaj Technology Services, the technology business unit of Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, where he led technology-driven business transformation initiatives.





According to Randstad, his experience in digital transformation and enterprise leadership will support the company's long-term growth ambitions in India.





Announcing the appointment, Myriam Beatove Moreale, Executive Board Member at Randstad, said Iyer's track record of leading large organisations and delivering digital transformation aligns with the company's Partner for Talent strategy.





She also recognised the contribution of outgoing Managing Director Viswanath PS, who led the India business for the past 12 years.





Focus on digital talent and workforce transformation





Commenting on his appointment, Iyer said India's talent landscape is evolving rapidly as technological advances and changing employee expectations reshape the future of work.





He said Randstad India will continue investing in industry expertise and digital capabilities to deliver scalable talent solutions while supporting India's emergence as a global talent hub.





The appointment comes at a time when employers are increasingly investing in digital hiring, workforce agility and specialised talent to meet changing business priorities.





New leaders, fresh capital, workforce shifts and unfiltered conversations — the story of work unfolds here.