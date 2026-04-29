Republic names CFO Mohit Dhamne as group CEO in leadership reshuffle

Republic Media Network has appointed its chief financial officer Mohit Dhamne as group chief executive officer, promoting a founding member to steer the organisation’s strategic and operational direction.





The appointment eflects an internal leadership transition as the network positions itself for continued expansion across broadcast and digital businesses.





From finance leadership to top role





Dhamne has been associated with the network since its launch in 2016 and has held multiple leadership roles across finance and governance.





Career trajectory within Republic Media Network:

Head of finance at inception

Company secretary and executive vice president for finance

Appointed chief financial officer in December 2023

Elevated to group chief executive officer

In his new role, he will oversee group-wide strategy, operations and growth initiatives.

The company described him as a central figure in shaping its evolution into a major broadcast and digital news platform.





Strong functional and academic credentials





Dhamne brings cross-functional expertise spanning finance, law and management. He is a chartered accountant affiliated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a company secretary affiliated with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.





He also holds a postgraduate management degree from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, completed between 2020 and 2022 while working at the network.





Leadership continuity backed by founding team





Founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami said Dhamne has been instrumental in the organisation’s growth since inception.





“He has been at the core of our founding team which has navigated an ambitious and demanding path together,” Goswami said, as quoted in the announcement shared by the network.





He added that the leadership framework built over the years will support further expansion and unlock new opportunities.





Expansion momentum across business lines





The leadership change comes at a time of operational growth and organisational strengthening.





Recent developments at Republic Media Network:

Core business team expanded by about 30 percent in recent months

Leadership structure strengthened with executives managing defined revenue portfolios

Continued scale-up of integrated brand solutions through Republic Brand Studio

These moves indicate a push towards sharper revenue alignment and diversification across platforms.





Digital reach strengthens market position





The network’s digital arm has emerged as a significant growth driver.

According to Comscore data cited by Indiantelevision.com, Republic Digital has reached 149 million monthly users, positioning it among India’s most widely consumed digital news platforms.





The expansion in audience scale is complemented by investments in content, distribution and monetisation capabilities.





The elevation of a long-serving internal executive signals a focus on continuity as the network enters a new growth phase.





With broadcast operations stabilised and digital reach expanding, Republic Media Network is expected to prioritise scale, integrated offerings and revenue diversification, with Dhamne now leading that strategy from the top.