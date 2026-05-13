Satyaki Ghosh appointed Whole-Time Director at Raymond Lifestyle until 2031

Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Satyaki Ghosh as Whole-Time Director for a five-year term, further strengthening the company’s leadership structure as it continues to expand its presence across lifestyle, textiles, and consumer-focused businesses.





The appointment will run from May 6, 2026 to May 5, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Ghosh currently serves as chief executive officer of Raymond Lifestyle, a role he assumed in January 2026.





Leadership role expands after CEO transition





The latest appointment formally expands Ghosh’s responsibilities within the company’s leadership framework following his transition into the CEO role earlier this year.





Raymond Lifestyle said Ghosh brings more than 25 years of experience across:





FMCG

Textiles

Retail

Consumer businesses

B2B operations

B2C segments





His appointment comes as consumer and lifestyle companies increasingly focus on leadership with cross-sector operational expertise, particularly in areas such as manufacturing efficiency, brand management, and consumer engagement.





Experience spans textiles, manufacturing and consumer brands





Before joining Raymond Lifestyle, Ghosh was associated with the Aditya Birla Group, where he most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for the Cellulosic Fashion Yarn business at Grasim Industries.





In that role, he led a manufacturing-focused business with emphasis on:





Operational efficiency

Sustainability

Profitable growth

Production management





Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer for the Domestic Textiles business within the Aditya Birla Group.





He also led the Thai Acrylic Fibre business, overseeing multi-country operations and global manufacturing networks.





The experience positions Ghosh among a small group of Indian consumer-sector leaders with operational exposure across manufacturing, retail, textiles, and international business management.





FMCG background adds consumer brand expertise





Earlier in his career, Ghosh spent more than seven years at L'Oréal India, where he held senior leadership roles including Director of the Consumer Products Division.





During his tenure, he managed several major global beauty and consumer brands including:





L'Oréal Paris

Garnier

Maybelline





That combination of FMCG and manufacturing experience is increasingly valued across lifestyle and retail businesses attempting to balance operational scale with evolving consumer expectations.





Raymond Lifestyle signals focus on growth and consumer strategy





Commenting on the appointment, Ghosh described Raymond as an iconic Indian brand with a legacy of more than a century.





“I am delighted to be joining an iconic Indian brand with a rich legacy of over a century which has been integral to the Indian identity and promises new avenues for growth,” he said.





“With a focus on consumer centricity along with innovation and sharpening the offerings, we would contribute meaningfully to larger value creation.”





The statement reflects Raymond Lifestyle’s broader focus on strengthening:





Consumer engagement

Product innovation

Brand positioning

Operational efficiency

Long-term value creation





Leadership appointments gain importance across consumer businesses





The appointment comes at a time when lifestyle and retail companies are increasingly prioritising leadership with expertise across both consumer-facing and operational functions.





Businesses in the sector are navigating:





Changing consumer preferences

Digital commerce expansion

Supply chain pressures

Premiumisation trends

Sustainability expectations





Against that backdrop, companies are placing greater emphasis on leaders capable of integrating manufacturing discipline with brand growth and customer-focused strategy.





For Raymond Lifestyle, the expanded role for Ghosh signals continuity in leadership as the company continues shaping its next phase of growth across India’s evolving lifestyle and consumer market.