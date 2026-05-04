ServiceNow hires Srikanth Akkiraju as Chief Transformation Officer for global enterprise push

ServiceNow has appointed Srikanth Akkiraju as Chief Transformation Officer, tasking him with leading large-scale enterprise transformation initiatives for global clients as businesses accelerate adoption of AI-driven operating models.





The appointment marks a strategic addition to ServiceNow’s leadership as it expands its focus on enabling enterprises to redesign workflows, customer engagement, and decision-making processes in an increasingly automated and data-driven environment.





Role centres on enterprise-wide transformation





In his new position, Akkiraju will work closely with Fortune 500 organisations to drive transformation programmes that integrate artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms into core business operations.





The company said his mandate includes helping enterprises rethink operating models and adopt AI-led customer engagement and autonomous enterprise capabilities to deliver measurable business outcomes.





The role reflects growing demand for transformation leadership as companies shift from digital adoption to full-scale operational reinvention.





Leadership experience spans global transformation programmes





Akkiraju joins ServiceNow with extensive experience in enterprise IT, digital transformation, and global technology leadership.





Before this appointment, he held several senior roles at Philips, including:





Global Chief Information Officer for the commercial business

Global Chief Digital and Information Officer for the Healthcare Informatics division

Global Head of Data and Analytics

Global Head of IT Software and Solutions





During his tenure, he led large-scale transformation initiatives, including SAP S/4HANA deployments, AI-driven programmes, and enterprise-wide technology modernisation efforts across global markets.





He also managed global teams and held significant profit and loss responsibilities, underscoring his operational as well as strategic experience.





Prior to Philips, Akkiraju worked at Accenture, where he focused on IT strategy, infrastructure, and security.





In that role, he led complex transformation and compliance programmes for global clients.

He began his career in technology-focused roles at the University of Twente and AU-KBC Research Centre, building foundational expertise in information security, data systems, and network technologies.













Akkiraju’s academic credentials include:





Executive MBA from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Master’s degree in Wireless Communications from the University of Leeds





Strategic timing amid AI shift





The appointment comes as ServiceNow continues to position itself at the centre of enterprise digital transformation, particularly in areas involving AI-driven workflows and automation.





The company’s platform focuses on unifying enterprise processes, enabling organisations to connect employees and customers while improving efficiency and agility.





Akkiraju’s role is expected to strengthen ServiceNow’s ability to guide clients through complex, multi-year transformation programmes in an AI-first business environment.