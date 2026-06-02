Siemens names Markus Grabmeier CEO of Electrical Products

Siemens has appointed Markus Grabmeier as Chief Executive Officer of its Electrical Products (EP) Business Unit within Smart Infrastructure, marking a leadership transition at one of the company's largest global businesses.





The appointment took effect on 1 June 2026, with Grabmeier succeeding Andreas Matthé, who will continue to support the business in an advisory role until his retirement at the end of September 2026.





The move brings back a former Siemens executive with extensive experience in electrification, manufacturing and international business leadership as the company continues to expand its presence in key growth markets linked to digital infrastructure and energy systems.





Leadership change concludes a long Siemens career





The transition also marks the end of a more than four-decade career at Siemens for Matthé.

During his tenure, he held several senior leadership positions, including:





• Vice President of Power Automation and Energy Management Systems at Siemens Ltd. in South Africa

• Executive Vice President of Siemens Ltd. in China

• CEO of Electrical Products and its predecessor organisation from October 2010





Under Matthé's leadership, Siemens developed its Electrical Products business into a major pillar of the Smart Infrastructure portfolio.





Commenting on the transition, Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure, credited Matthé with helping establish the business as an industry benchmark while welcoming Grabmeier back to the company.





Familiar face returns to Siemens





Grabmeier rejoins Siemens after most recently serving on the Executive Management Committee of Alfanar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





Before joining Alfanar, he spent nearly 14 years at Siemens in a range of leadership positions across the Electrical Products and Low Voltage businesses.





His previous roles at Siemens included:





• Management Consulting

• Head of New Business Development

• General Manager of Siemens Electrical Apparatus Ltd. in Suzhou, China

• Head of Global Manufacturing

• Executive Vice President responsible for China and East Asia at Siemens Electrical Products from 2020 to 2023





His experience spans business development, manufacturing operations, international market expansion and organisational leadership across several key regions.





Following his appointment, Grabmeier said he was honoured to return to Siemens and looked forward to continuing the company's innovation-led growth journey.





Strategic business serves global electrification demand





The Electrical Products business represents a significant component of Siemens Smart Infrastructure.





According to the company, the division:





• Employs approximately 26,000 people worldwide

• Operates 25 production sites globally

• Supplies low-voltage products and software tools

• Serves customers across power distribution, protection, measurement and monitoring applications





The business develops technologies designed to support intelligent, safe and efficient electrical power distribution systems.





Its products are used for switching, protecting, measuring and monitoring low-voltage electrical networks across industrial, commercial and infrastructure environments.





Positioned for growth in energy transition and data centres





Siemens said the Electrical Products business is strategically positioned to benefit from long-term growth trends linked to electrification and digital infrastructure.





The division has established a strong position in semiconductor-based technologies used for switching and protecting electrical circuits.





According to Siemens, these technologies offer:





• Faster switching performance

• Reduced mechanical wear

• Improved multifunctionality and adaptability

• Greater sustainability benefits

• Space-saving advantages





The company believes the business is well placed to capture opportunities emerging from the growth of data centres, increasing electrification across industries and the broader global energy transition.