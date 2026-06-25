Sodexo appoints Agnès Park as Group CHRO to drive global people strategy

Sodexo has appointed Agnès Park as Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 1 July 2026, as the global food services and facilities management company strengthens its leadership team to support its long-term transformation and growth agenda.





Park will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte and join Sodexo's Global Executive Team, where she will lead the company's global people strategy and strengthen talent capabilities across its international operations.





Appointment aligns with transformation priorities





In her new role, Park will oversee Sodexo's global human capital agenda, focusing on building leadership capability, strengthening workforce planning and supporting organisational performance across the company's worldwide operations.





Her key responsibilities will include:





Shaping Sodexo's global people strategy

Strengthening leadership and talent development programmes

Advancing workforce planning initiatives

Supporting organisational transformation

Reinforcing a high-performance culture

Aligning talent priorities with business objectives





She will also play a central role in delivering Sodexo's Shift & Grow strategic programme, which is designed to accelerate business growth while enhancing operational excellence and service quality across global markets.





More than 27 years of international HR leadership





Park brings more than 27 years of human resources leadership experience across the automotive, pharmaceutical, technology and life sciences sectors.





Throughout her career, she has led people strategies supporting business transformation, organisational effectiveness and long-term workforce development. Her expertise spans talent management, leadership development, labour relations, workforce planning and organisational design.





Former Valeo CHRO joins executive leadership





Before joining Sodexo, Park served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Valeo, where she led the company's global HR strategy across operations in 32 countries and a workforce of more than 100,000 employees.





According to Sodexo, she played an important role in driving cultural transformation, organisational change and leadership development while supporting Valeo's evolving business strategy.





Earlier in her career, Park held senior HR leadership positions across global pharmaceutical and technology-driven life sciences organisations, partnering with executive leadership teams on workforce transformation and organisational capability building across multiple geographies.





CEO highlights role in Shift & Grow programme





Commenting on the appointment, Thierry Delaporte said Park's international leadership experience closely matches Sodexo's strategic priorities.





He said she would play an important role in advancing the company's Shift & Grow programme, with a strong focus on leadership development, organisational performance and culture.





The initiative aims to accelerate business growth, improve operational effectiveness and strengthen service excellence across Sodexo's global business.





Strengthening leadership for the future of work





Park's appointment comes as organisations across industries continue to reshape workforce strategies in response to evolving employee expectations, digital transformation and growing demand for leadership capable of driving business change.





By bringing in an executive with deep experience in organisational transformation and global workforce strategy, Sodexo is reinforcing its investment in leadership capability as it pursues its long-term growth ambitions.





A French national based in France, Park is fluent in both English and Korean.





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