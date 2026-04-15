Sterlite Electric appoints Archana Srivastava as CHRO

Sterlite Electric has appointed Archana Srivastava as its Chief Human Resources Officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company sharpens its focus on global expansion and organisational capability.





The appointment signals a continued emphasis on aligning talent strategy with business priorities at a time when companies are navigating complex workforce dynamics and scaling operations across markets.





Leadership move aligned with growth strategy





Srivastava will lead Sterlite Electric’s people agenda, with responsibility for workforce planning, employee engagement and organisational development. Her mandate includes aligning human resource strategy with the company’s evolving business goals and supporting long-term growth.





The move comes as Sterlite Electric continues to expand globally, requiring stronger integration between business strategy and talent capabilities.





Deep cross-sector HR experience





Srivastava brings extensive experience across industries, having held senior HR roles at organisations including TE Connectivity, Continental, Vitesco Technologies, Kalyani Steels and Kirloskar Oil Engines.





Her career has focused on workforce transformation, leadership development and building organisational capability at scale—areas that are increasingly critical as companies manage growth alongside changing workforce expectations.





Rising focus on HR leadership in expansion phases





The appointment reflects a broader trend among industrial and manufacturing firms to strengthen HR leadership as they scale across geographies. Managing talent across diverse markets, while maintaining engagement and productivity, has become a key operational priority.





Sterlite Electric’s decision to bring in a seasoned HR leader underscores the importance of building resilient and future-ready workforce systems as competition intensifies and business models evolve.



As Sterlite Electric advances its growth strategy, the effectiveness of its people agenda will be central to execution. Srivastava’s role is expected to focus on enabling organisational agility, strengthening leadership pipelines and ensuring alignment between talent and business outcomes.