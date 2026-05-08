SYSTRA India appoints Renu Bohra as CHRO to strengthen people strategy and future-ready workforce

SYSTRA India has appointed Renu Bohra as Chief Human Resources Officer as the mobility and infrastructure consultancy looks to strengthen its people strategy and workforce capabilities during its next phase of growth.





The company said Bohra will lead efforts around organisational transformation, leadership development, culture building and talent strategy as SYSTRA India expands its role in shaping mobility and infrastructure projects in India and global markets.





Bohra brings more than 25 years of HR leadership experience across sectors including logistics and supply chain, healthcare services, engineering, manufacturing, professional services and consumer durables.





Prior to joining SYSTRA India, she served as CHRO at National Engineering Industries after spending more than 13 years with DB Schenker, where she most recently held the role of Chief People Officer.





Her career also includes leadership positions at Blue Star, HSCC , Bharat Aluminium Company, and National Aluminium Company.





According to the company, Bohra has led large-scale HR transformation, succession planning, capability building and culture transformation initiatives across multi-country operations throughout her career.





Welcoming her to the organisation, Dr. Nishith Gupta, CTO at SYSTRA India, highlighted the role of talent in scaling engineering and infrastructure capabilities. “Welcome to the team, Renu! In civil infrastructure design, our greatest asset is our talent,” Gupta said.





“I look forward to collaborating with you to empower our teams, build out our technical capabilities, and drive our vision forward. Scaling our engineering capabilities relies heavily on building and supporting exceptional teams. Thrilled to have your leadership driving our next phase of growth.”





SYSTRA India said Bohra’s expertise in organisational development, diversity and inclusion, change management and aligning people strategy with business objectives would support the company’s long-term expansion and innovation agenda.