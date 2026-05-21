Tata Communications names Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan as MD and CEO

Tata Communications has appointed Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term beginning May 20, 2026.





The appointment was approved by the company’s Board of Directors following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to a regulatory disclosure reviewed by ScanX.





Lakshminarayanan has also been appointed as an Additional Director on the board. His tenure as MD and CEO will run until May 19, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.





Leadership transition brings enterprise technology experience





Lakshminarayanan joins Tata Communications with more than three decades of international management experience spanning multinational corporations, Indian enterprises and B2B technology businesses.





Before joining Tata Communications, he served as Managing Director and Group Vice President for India and SAARC at ServiceNow, where he oversaw regional growth and enterprise business operations.





Prior to ServiceNow, he held senior leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, including:





CEO of Airtel Business in India

CEO of Airtel’s Enterprise Business unit

Leadership roles across enterprise connectivity and digital services operations





His appointment comes at a time when telecom and digital infrastructure companies are increasingly focusing on enterprise cloud, cybersecurity, AI-enabled services and global connectivity solutions.





Board outlines governance and appointment structure





According to the company disclosure, Tata Communications confirmed there are no inter se relationships between Lakshminarayanan and any member of the Board.





The company also stated that he has not been debarred from holding the office of director by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or by any other regulatory authority.





Key appointment details include:





Designation: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Term start: May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 Term end: May 19, 2031

May 19, 2031 Additional role: Additional Director on the Board

Additional Director on the Board Approval status: Subject to shareholder approval





Academic background and global exposure





Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.





He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College, where he graduated as a gold medallist.





His mix of telecom, enterprise software and regional leadership experience is expected to strengthen Tata Communications’ positioning in the rapidly evolving enterprise technology and digital infrastructure market.





The appointment signals Tata Communications’ continued emphasis on enterprise transformation and high-growth digital services as businesses increasingly invest in cloud connectivity, AI-enabled operations and secure global networks.