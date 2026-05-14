Tata Motors appoints D P Nambiar as CHRO amid transformation push

Tata Motors has appointed D P Nambiar as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, reinforcing the company’s leadership team at a time when the automotive sector is navigating rapid shifts across electric mobility, technology and workforce transformation.





According to company announcements reported by BW People, Nambiar will assume the role from May 29, 2026, succeeding Sitaram Kandi, whose resignation as CHRO becomes effective at the close of business hours on May 28.





The company has also appointed Ranjan Kumar as Company Secretary as part of the broader leadership transition.





The appointments come as Tata Motors continues to strengthen organisational capability amid evolving business priorities and industry-wide disruption driven by electrification, software integration and changing mobility demands.





Veteran Tata Group executive takes charge of HR





Nambiar brings nearly three decades of human resources experience within the Tata Group, having spent the majority of his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) across multiple international leadership roles.





Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of HR for Geographies and Corporate Functions at TCS, where he led enterprise-wide HR initiatives and people strategy for global organisational functions.





His responsibilities included:





Workforce transformation initiatives

Global HR strategy execution

Hybrid workplace planning

Leadership and organisational capability development





Prior to that, Nambiar headed HR for service lines and corporate functions at TCS, where he played a central role in workforce transformation programmes during a period of changing workplace models and digital adoption.





Global HR experience across Europe and North America





Over the course of his career, Nambiar has held several international HR leadership assignments spanning Europe and North America.





He previously served as:





Global Head of Business HR at TCS

CHRO and Director of HR for Europe, based in Amsterdam

Head of talent acquisition and staffing operations for North America





In his Europe-focused role, he worked on workforce integration and employee relations across multiple regional markets.





Nambiar began his professional journey at TCS in Bengaluru after completing his Master’s degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the Madras School of Social Work.





Leadership changes come amid industry transition





The leadership changes arrive at a significant moment for the automotive industry globally, as manufacturers accelerate investments in:





Electric vehicles

Connected mobility technologies

Digital engineering capabilities

Advanced manufacturing systems

Organisational agility and future-ready workforce models





Alongside the HR transition, Ranjan Kumar, in his role as Company Secretary, will oversee corporate governance, board processes and regulatory compliance responsibilities for Tata Motors.





The appointments indicate Tata Motors’ continued emphasis on strengthening both people strategy and governance frameworks as the company adapts to changing business realities and long-term transformation priorities.