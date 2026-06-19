Tata Power elevates Darshana Chheda as Group Head – HR Tech, Systems & Policies

India-based power utility company Tata Power has elevated Darshana Chheda to the role of Group Head – HR Tech, Systems & Policies, with immediate effect.





Chheda announced the development on LinkedIn, expressing enthusiasm about taking on broader responsibilities focused on HR technology, systems, and policy transformation across the group.





“I am excited to share that I have moved into a larger role as Group Head – HR Tech, Systems & Policies at Tata Power,” Chheda wrote. “Over the past few years, my journey as a Business HR Partner and in T&D Shared Services has been incredibly enriching. These experiences have played a pivotal role in shaping my perspective, strengthening my understanding of people, processes, and technology, and preparing me for this next chapter.”





She also acknowledged the support she received throughout her career progression, adding that mentors, leaders, and colleagues had played an instrumental role in her professional growth.





“I am deeply grateful to my mentors, leaders, and colleagues whose guidance, support, and trust have been instrumental in this journey. Each interaction and learning opportunity has contributed meaningfully to where I am today,” she said.





In her new role, Chheda will oversee HR technology initiatives, systems optimisation, SAP SuccessFactors implementation, and HR policy frameworks, supporting Tata Power’s ongoing people and digital transformation agenda.





A home-grown talent at Tata Power, Chheda most recently held the position of Group Head – T&D HR Shared Services, a role she took on in November last year.





She previously spent over five years as a HR Business Partner, supporting workforce and business strategies across the organisation. Earlier, as Lead Associate – Shared Services, she was closely involved in managing performance appraisal processes.





Before joining Tata Power, Chheda worked as an HR Consultant with PHI Consulting Services in Mumbai, where she was involved in establishing and streamlining HR functions for a reputed educational institution. She also began her HR career as an HR Trainee at Tata Power, managing campus recruitment initiatives.





Academically, Chheda holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Psychology from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Kishinchand Chellaram College of Arts Commerce and Science.