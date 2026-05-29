Tata Realty names Shyam Sundar Choudhury as CHRO

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL) has appointed Dr Shyam Sundar Choudhury as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand its real estate and infrastructure operations across India.





In his new role, Dr Choudhury will oversee the company's human resources function, including talent management, employee engagement and people development initiatives.





The appointment brings to TRIL an HR executive with more than two decades of experience across sectors including power, infrastructure, construction and manufacturing.





Veteran Tata Power executive joins real estate arm





Before taking up the role at Tata Realty, Dr Choudhury spent nearly 17 years with Tata Power, holding a series of senior human resources leadership positions across the organisation.





Most recently, he served as Chief Business HR for Tata Power Odisha Discoms, where he was responsible for supporting workforce and organisational priorities across the power distribution business.





His previous positions within the Tata Power ecosystem included:





• Head of Human Resources at Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited

• Chief Human Resources Officer at TP Ajmer Distribution Ltd

• Head of Business HR and Industrial Relations at Coastal Gujarat Power Limited

• Head of HR, Industrial Relations, ES & A at Maithon Power Ltd





The breadth of those assignments exposed him to workforce management across large-scale operational businesses, including power generation, transmission and distribution.





Career spans multiple industries





Prior to joining the Tata Group, Dr Choudhury held leadership positions in the construction and manufacturing sectors.





His earlier career included roles such as:





• Area HR Manager at Holcim for ACC Concrete Ltd in Kolkata

• Head of Plant & Machinery at Larsen & Toubro's ECC Division





The combination of industrial relations, business HR and organisational development experience has been a recurring theme throughout his professional career.





Academic credentials support leadership role





Alongside his corporate experience, Dr Choudhury has pursued advanced management education.





His academic qualifications include:





• MBA in Human Resource Management from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

• PhD in Business Administration and Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur





The qualifications complement a career focused on workforce strategy, organisational effectiveness and people leadership.





Key role in talent and workforce development





As CHRO, Dr Choudhury will be responsible for shaping TRIL's people agenda at a time when the real estate and infrastructure sectors are increasingly competing for specialised talent.





His responsibilities will include:





• Talent acquisition and retention

• Leadership and capability development

• Employee engagement programmes

• Workforce planning and organisational development

• Human resources strategy across the business





The appointment reflects the growing importance of people management in sectors undergoing rapid transformation through technology, sustainability initiatives and large-scale infrastructure development.





Supporting growth across India's property and infrastructure markets





Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, a Tata Group company, develops projects across commercial real estate, residential developments, retail assets and urban infrastructure.





The company has delivered projects in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Chennai, while maintaining a focus on sustainable development practices.





As TRIL continues to expand its portfolio and execute projects across multiple markets, the appointment of an experienced HR leader is expected to support workforce development and organisational growth, aligning people strategy with the company's long-term business objectives.