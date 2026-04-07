Tenneco names new HR chief for India, appoints Aditya Kohli

Tenneco Clean Air India Limited has appointed Aditya Kohli as Chief Human Resources Officer for India, effective 1 April 2026, as the company looks to strengthen its people strategy amid evolving business demands.





In his new role, Kohli will lead the company’s human capital agenda, focusing on leadership development, organisational effectiveness, and aligning HR systems with business growth priorities.





A STRATEGIC HR APPOINTMENT





The appointment comes at a time when manufacturing and mobility firms are increasingly recalibrating workforce strategies to navigate technological change and operational complexity. Kohli is expected to play a key role in building leadership depth and driving cultural transformation within Tenneco’s India operations.





Kohli brings more than 25 years of experience across financial services, telecom, and manufacturing. Most recently, he served as CHRO at Orient Electric, where he spent four years shaping the company’s people strategy.





He has also held the CHRO role at Clix Capital, contributing to organisational culture and growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, Kohli worked with Bharti Airtel, overseeing HR for core business functions and global rewards, and spent nearly a decade at Standard Chartered Bank in global HR roles across India and Singapore.





His early experience includes a stint at Hewitt Associates, where he built expertise in HR analytics, rewards, and change management.





BUILDING FOR FUTURE WORKFORCE NEEDS





Tenneco said Kohli’s track record in leadership development and HR transformation would support its efforts to build a resilient and future-ready workforce. The company operates in a sector undergoing rapid shifts driven by sustainability pressures and evolving mobility technologies, making talent strategy a critical lever.





Kohli holds academic credentials from Saïd Business School and Symbiosis International University, with a focus on business and leadership.



Leadership movements at the CHRO level have picked up pace across India Inc., reflecting a broader shift towards embedding HR more deeply into business strategy. Recent coverage by People Matters has tracked similar senior HR appointments as organisations recalibrate talent models in response to digitalisation and workforce expectations.