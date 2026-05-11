Thermax appoints Kavita Singh as CHRO effective May 25

Thermax has appointed Kavita Singh as its Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Management Personnel, strengthening its leadership team as the engineering and energy solutions company sharpens its focus on workforce transformation and talent strategy.





The company’s Board approved the appointment during its meeting held on May 7, 2026. Singh will formally assume the role on May 25.





In her new position, Singh will oversee Thermax’s people and culture agenda, including leadership development, talent management, employee engagement, and workforce planning across the organisation.





Experienced HR leader joins Thermax





Singh brings more than two decades of experience in human resources spanning manufacturing, logistics, telecom, and insurance sectors.





Before joining Thermax, she served as CHRO at United Breweries Ltd, where she led employee engagement, leadership development, change management, and employee wellness initiatives across a large operational footprint.





Her responsibilities at United Breweries covered:





• 19 manufacturing plants

• 16 co-pack units

• A workforce of over 12,000 employees





Prior to that, Singh was CHRO at Hindustan Zinc, where she managed HR operations across 11 locations and supported a workforce exceeding 20,000 employees and workers.





Her mandate there included leadership succession, labour relations, governance, talent development, and local skill-building initiatives.





Global exposure across logistics and supply chain





Singh also spent more than a decade with A.P. Moller – Maersk in multiple leadership positions across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.





She later moved to Damco Logistics, where she worked as Regional Director and Head of Human Resources for Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. In that role, she oversaw HR operations across 27 markets.





Earlier in her career, Singh held HR and talent management positions at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG, and Reliance Communications.





Her appointment comes at a time when industrial and engineering companies are increasingly investing in leadership pipelines, workforce capability, and employee productivity amid technology-driven transformation.





Leadership and capability building in focus





Thermax operates in the energy and environmental management sector, with businesses spanning heating, cooling, water treatment, waste management, and clean energy systems for industrial and commercial customers globally.





As companies across manufacturing and engineering industries adapt to automation, sustainability mandates, and evolving workforce expectations, HR leaders are being tasked with balancing operational efficiency with long-term talent development.





Singh’s experience across large-scale manufacturing environments and geographically dispersed operations is expected to support Thermax’s efforts to strengthen organisational capability and leadership readiness.





Academic background





Singh holds:





• An MBA in Human Resources Management from Bharathidasan Institute of Management

• A Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the University of Rajasthan





Her appointment adds another senior HR leadership transition to India’s industrial sector, where companies are increasingly elevating people strategy as a core business priority.