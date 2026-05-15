TVS Motor appoints tech entrepreneur Ravindran Shanmugam as independent director

TVS Motor Company has appointed technology entrepreneur Ravindran Shanmugam as an independent director for a five-year term effective May 13, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.





The company announced the appointment on Thursday, positioning the move as part of its broader push to strengthen board-level expertise in technology, digital transformation and consumer-focused innovation.





Shanmugam currently serves as Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Mablle, a Singapore-based AI-enabled interior design and renovation platform.





Board gains technology and AI expertise





The appointment adds a technology-focused entrepreneur to the board of one of India’s largest two and three-wheeler manufacturers at a time when mobility companies are increasingly investing in connected platforms, software integration and electric mobility ecosystems.





According to the company, Shanmugam brings experience in:





Digital transformation strategies

AI-led platform businesses

Consumer-focused technology models

Entrepreneurship and global business scaling

Strategic governance and growth advisory





Before founding Mablle, he worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, advising businesses on growth and corporate strategy.





The company also highlighted his academic background as an alumnus of the University of Oxford.





TVS Motor signals future-ready board focus





In a statement, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said Shanmugam’s expertise in digital and AI-driven businesses would strengthen the company’s long-term growth strategy.





Venu said the board would benefit from perspectives around technology-led transformation, entrepreneurship and scaling businesses across international markets.





The appointment comes as automotive and mobility companies globally reassess governance structures to incorporate expertise in software, digital ecosystems, data-led services and artificial intelligence.





Industry analysts have increasingly pointed to the convergence of automotive manufacturing and technology platforms, particularly as vehicle makers expand into connected mobility services, electric vehicles and digitally enabled customer experiences.





Independent director appointment subject to shareholder approval





TVS Motor said the appointment will be effective for five consecutive years from May 13, 2026, pending shareholder clearance.





The company stated that the addition of Shanmugam would further strengthen its corporate governance standards and broaden the board’s strategic capabilities.





Shanmugam, in his statement, said mobility was being reshaped by digital ecosystems, AI and changing consumer expectations. He added that TVS Motor was well positioned to participate in the ongoing transformation of the sector.





Technology transition reshaping mobility sector





The appointment reflects a wider trend across the automotive industry, where traditional manufacturers are increasingly bringing technology entrepreneurs, digital specialists and AI experts into leadership and governance roles.





TVS Motor has been expanding its global and electric mobility ambitions through investments across motorcycles, e-bikes and sustainable transport solutions.





The company operates manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia and sells products across more than 90 countries. Its group entities include UK-based Norton Motorcycles and Switzerland-based TVS Ebike Company AG.





As competition intensifies in electric mobility and connected transportation, board-level expertise in digital innovation and platform-led business models is expected to become increasingly important for automotive manufacturers navigating the next phase of industry transformation.