UPL Corp appoints Saurabh Bhasin as CHRO for next growth phase

UPL Corp has appointed Saurabh Bhasin as chief human resources officer, strengthening its global leadership team as it advances its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.





Bhasin, who has been with the company since 2015, will lead UPL Corp’s global people and culture agenda, working closely with the executive leadership team to build organisational capability and support business expansion across regions.





Internal elevation with global remit





The appointment marks an internal elevation for Bhasin, who brings over 16 years of experience in human resources across multiple geographies. According to the company statement, his mandate includes driving talent strategy, organisational effectiveness and transformation initiatives.





Most recently, he led HR for North America, Latin America and global research and development functions. In that role, he supported business growth across markets contributing more than $1.5bn in revenue, the company said.





Earlier positions included regional HR head for North America and global total rewards, where he oversaw compensation and benefits strategy and HR business partnering. He has also served as global HR head for crop protection headquarters and total rewards centre of excellence, leading initiatives spanning mergers and acquisitions integration, organisation redesign and leadership development.





Role in integration and transformation





Bhasin was part of the team that worked on the integration of UPL and Arysta, a complex global merger that required alignment of talent and organisational structures across business units, according to the statement.





Before joining UPL, he worked at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, focusing on talent acquisition and organisational redesign for corporate and manufacturing functions. His earlier experience includes roles at Deloitte and Idea Cellular.





Focus on capability and culture





In his new role, Bhasin is expected to shape the company’s global HR strategy as it expands its operations and strengthens its organisational structure. The company said his focus will include enhancing collaboration, innovation and alignment across geographies.





UPL Corp operates as a global crop protection and biological solutions business and is the largest platform within the UPL Group. The company generates more than $5bn in annual revenue and delivers products and services across agricultural markets worldwide, according to company disclosures.



The appointment comes as UPL Corp continues to scale its sustainable agriculture platform and invest in organisational capability to support growth.





By elevating an internal leader with experience across transformation and global HR functions, the company is signalling continuity in its people strategy while preparing for the demands of a more integrated and geographically dispersed business.