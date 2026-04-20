Vaibhav Raghuvanshi joins Arvind Limited to lead HR COEs

Arvind Limited has appointed Vaibhav Raghuvanshi as Head of HR Centres of Excellence, covering talent management, organisation development and learning and development.





The appointment marks a senior leadership addition to the company’s HR function as it strengthens its focus on talent and organisational capability.



In his new role, Raghuvanshi will lead key HR verticals including talent management, organisation development and learning and development. These functions are central to building workforce capability and aligning people strategy with business growth.





Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Raghuvanshi said he was “humbled and excited” to join Arvind Limited and expressed intent to work with the team to support the company’s next phase of growth.













Leadership experience across sectors





Raghuvanshi joins from Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited, where he served as Head of Talent and Organisation Effectiveness. In that role, he led enterprise-wide initiatives across talent strategy, succession planning, capability building and cultural transformation.





His prior experience includes leadership roles at Schindler India, where he headed talent and development, as well as positions at Mahindra Group, Deloitte and Future Group, spanning HR business partnering, organisational development and talent strategy.





Background in transformation and talent strategy





Raghuvanshi’s career has been anchored in driving HR transformation and aligning people practices with business outcomes. His profile highlights experience in working with senior leadership on workforce planning, leadership development and organisational effectiveness.





He is an alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and holds additional certifications in strategy execution from the Indian Institutes of Management Ahmedabad and Indore, according to his LinkedIn profile.



The appointment comes as companies place increasing emphasis on integrated talent strategies and organisational agility to support expansion in competitive markets.





With responsibility for core HR centres of excellence, Raghuvanshi’s role is expected to focus on building scalable talent frameworks and strengthening organisational capability at Arvind Limited.