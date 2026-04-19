Vidhi Bansal takes charge as Head HR at IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance

IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited has appointed Vidhi Bansal as Head HR (Integrated) and Lead Talent Management and Learning, signalling a renewed focus on aligning people strategy with business growth.





In her new role, Bansal will lead the company’s integrated HR strategy while overseeing talent management and learning initiatives. Her mandate includes aligning workforce priorities with the insurer’s broader transformation and growth agenda.





The appointment comes as the insurer sharpens its emphasis on building a future-ready and high-performance organisation through stronger people leadership. Bansal is expected to drive initiatives across talent strategy, leadership development and organisational capability building.





Her remit spans multiple HR functions, with a focus on creating cohesion between talent acquisition, development and culture interventions.





Experience across insurance, healthcare and retail





Bansal brings over two decades of experience across insurance, healthcare, retail and consulting. Most recently, she served as SVP and Head of Talent and Culture at Bandhan Life, where she led end-to-end talent strategy covering talent acquisition, HR business partnering, learning and culture.





Earlier, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, where she led HR operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her responsibilities included workforce deployment, employee wellbeing and crisis response while maintaining operational continuity in a high-pressure environment.





She has also held HR leadership roles at GNC and Guardian Healthcare, overseeing India operations and focusing on organisational effectiveness and employee engagement. Her career includes consulting assignments and roles at Max Healthcare and Inductis, now part of EXL, where she partnered with business leaders on HR strategy and capability building.





Bansal began her career with Max Life Insurance, working across HR business partnering, performance management and change initiatives, building foundational experience in the insurance sector.





Company background and strategic direction





IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, formerly Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, is a joint venture between IndusInd International Holdings and Nippon Life Insurance. The company offers a range of life insurance products across protection, savings, retirement and health segments, serving customers across India.





The appointment reflects a broader industry trend where insurers are investing in leadership talent to strengthen workforce capability and support business transformation.





As competition intensifies and operating models evolve, the effectiveness of integrated HR leadership will remain central to sustaining growth and organisational resilience.