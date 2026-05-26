Vikas Gupta takes charge as Group CEO of MR.D.I.Y India

MR.D.I.Y India has appointed Vikas Gupta as its Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a key leadership transition for the home improvement and lifestyle retail chain as it accelerates growth and store expansion across the country.





The company said Gupta brings more than 18 years of experience across operations, private equity and management consulting, along with deep involvement in MR.D.I.Y India’s expansion journey from its early stages.





His appointment comes as the retailer continues strengthening its position in India’s fast-growing value retail segment.





Leadership transition aligned with growth plans





According to the company, Gupta has played a central role in building MR.D.I.Y India’s retail footprint over the years.





The company said he was closely involved in scaling the business from the launch of its first store to a network of more than 425 stores across India.





In a statement announcing the appointment, MR.D.I.Y India said the leadership change reflects its focus on:





Store network expansion

Customer-centric innovation

Operational excellence

Long-term business growth

Wider market penetration across India





The company added that Gupta’s combination of strategic and operational expertise aligns with its next phase of expansion.





Strong background across consulting and operations





Gupta holds:





An MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur

A B.Tech degree from IIT Kharagpur





According to the company, his experience spans operations management, investment exposure through private equity and strategic advisory work through management consulting.





MR.D.I.Y India said his long association with the business gave him deep understanding of the company’s value retail positioning and customer strategy.





Commenting on the appointment, Gupta said taking over as Group CEO was especially meaningful because of his involvement with the company since its early growth phase.





He said the company would continue focusing on delivering value to customers, improving shopping experiences and strengthening its national presence.





Retail expansion remains key focus





MR.D.I.Y India has emerged as one of the larger players in the affordable home improvement and lifestyle retail segment.





According to the company:





It operates more than 425 stores across India

It has served over 2 crore households

The retailer offers more than 15,000 products

Categories include household goods, furnishings, stationery, toys, gifting products, jewellery and cosmetics





The company positions itself as a value-driven retailer focused on affordability, convenience and wide product variety.





Its stores are designed around a multi-category format aimed at everyday household and lifestyle purchases.





Value retail sector continues expanding





The leadership transition comes at a time when India’s organised value retail market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by rising urban consumption, wider penetration into smaller cities and growing demand for affordable lifestyle products.





Retail companies are increasingly focusing on:





Faster store rollouts

Supply chain optimisation

Omnichannel customer engagement

Private label expansion

Operational efficiency





MR.D.I.Y India’s latest leadership appointment signals continued emphasis on scaling operations while maintaining its value-focused retail model.





As competition intensifies across India’s retail sector, companies are also placing greater importance on experienced leadership capable of balancing expansion with profitability and customer retention.