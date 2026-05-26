Vivek Srivastava takes charge as Executive Director and Group CEO at Kineco

Kineco Limited has appointed Vivek Srivastava as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, bringing in a senior industry leader with more than three decades of experience across manufacturing, energy, mobility and infrastructure sectors.





The company said the appointment marks an important leadership transition as Kineco accelerates its global growth plans and expands its advanced manufacturing and composites technology capabilities.





Srivastava joins Kineco after holding senior leadership positions at companies including Suzlon Group, Waaree Group, Reliance Industries Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).





Kineco strengthens leadership for next growth phase





Announcing the appointment, Shekhar Sardessai, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Kineco Group, said the company was bringing in leadership experience aligned with its long-term transformation strategy.





In a company statement, Sardessai highlighted Srivastava’s operational expertise, strategic leadership and experience in scaling businesses across industrial and energy sectors.





According to Kineco, Srivastava will help strengthen:





Global business expansion

Manufacturing scale-up

Organisational transformation

Technology and innovation capabilities

Future-ready business operations





The company operates across sectors including railways, aerospace, defence, telecom and water treatment through advanced composite manufacturing technologies.





Leadership experience spans renewable energy and manufacturing





Before joining Kineco, Srivastava served as Chief Executive Officer, India Business at Suzlon Group, where he was involved in expanding renewable energy operations and driving business growth.





Earlier, he worked as Group Chief Executive Officer at Waaree Group, overseeing the company’s transition into an integrated clean energy and new energy business.





According to the company, his responsibilities at Waaree included:





Manufacturing expansion

Organisational transformation

Solar energy growth

Battery energy storage systems

Green hydrogen initiatives

Business scale-up and profitability improvement





The company said Waaree expanded significantly across topline growth, order book development and manufacturing operations during his tenure.





Nearly two decades at Reliance Industries





Srivastava also spent close to 20 years at Reliance Industries Limited, where he held several senior leadership positions across business development, strategy and international operations.





His roles at Reliance included:





Senior Vice President, Business Development

Head, Business Strategy, EPC and Technology

National Marketing Manager and Head CES

Senior Vice President, Strategy and International Business





According to the company, he led projects linked to:





Mobility infrastructure

Petroleum retail expansion

Engineering procurement and construction

Technology transformation

Alternate mobility solutions

International business growth





The statement added that he played a significant role in expanding Reliance’s retail energy network and supporting strategic business initiatives across domestic and international markets.





Career began at BPCL





Srivastava began his professional career at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, where he spent more than a decade across retail sales, industrial business, engineering projects and channel management functions.





The company said he contributed to customer-focused retail initiatives and operational transformation programmes during his tenure.





In addition to his executive responsibilities, Srivastava currently serves as:





Director at Ojah Sustinere Private Limited

Board Member at Waaree Technologies Limited





The appointments further strengthen his involvement in sustainability and clean energy ecosystems.





Kineco expands advanced manufacturing footprint





Founded in 1995 in Goa by entrepreneur Shekhar Sardessai, Kineco has built a presence in advanced composite technologies and engineering-led manufacturing.





The company currently operates:





Three manufacturing facilities in Goa

Over 27,000 square metres of production space

A workforce of more than 400 employees





Kineco specialises in the design, prototyping, development and serial manufacturing of composite products using advanced processing technologies and manufacturing systems.





The appointment of Srivastava comes as manufacturing and industrial technology companies increasingly focus on scaling operations, improving engineering capabilities and aligning with emerging clean energy and infrastructure opportunities in India and international markets.