VLCC names Geetika Hans as chief human resources officer

VLCC has appointed Geetika Hans as its chief human resources officer (CHRO), according to a company statement. She will lead the wellness and beauty brand’s people and organisation agenda as it prepares for its next phase of growth.





In her new role, Hans will join VLCC’s leadership team and oversee the company’s broader people strategy, including talent architecture, leadership development, and organisational effectiveness.





The company said her mandate will focus on strengthening capability across markets and business formats, while aligning workforce strategy more closely with business priorities. This includes building high-performance systems and enhancing frontline capability as VLCC scales operations.





Experience across global and high-growth businesses





Hans brings more than 18 years of experience in human resources leadership roles across complex and fast-scaling organisations.





Most recently, she served as chief people officer at MPS Limited, where she was responsible for shaping people strategy for a global workforce of more than 3,000 employees, according to the company statement.





Prior to that, she held senior HR leadership positions at OYO and Accenture, where she worked closely with business teams on talent transformation and large-scale organisational change initiatives.





Supporting VLCC’s expansion priorities





The appointment comes at a time when VLCC is focused on expanding across geographies and service formats. The company has been strengthening its operational and leadership capabilities to support this growth trajectory.





By bringing in dedicated leadership at the CHRO level, VLCC is signalling a sharper focus on organisational readiness, talent development, and workforce agility as key enablers of its business strategy.





Hans is expected to play a central role in embedding these priorities across the organisation as it enters its next phase of expansion.





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