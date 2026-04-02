Wipro launches AI unit, appoints Nagendra Bandaru as CEO

Wipro has launched a new artificial intelligence-focused business unit and appointed company veteran Nagendra Bandaru as its chief executive officer, marking a strategic shift towards AI-led growth.





The move comes as the IT services firm looks to strengthen its position in a rapidly evolving technology landscape driven by automation and enterprise AI adoption, Reuters reported.





STRATEGIC PIVOT TOWARDS AI





The newly created unit will focus on building agentic AI solutions and new AI-led business streams, positioning Wipro to compete in what it described as a “services as software” environment.





Bandaru, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, previously served as President and Managing Partner of Technology Services Global Business Lines (GBL). In his new role, he will continue to report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia.





“This strategic pivot further sharpens Wipro’s ability to deliver tangible value to clients and drive stronger business outcomes,” Pallia said, outlining the company’s intent to scale AI-led platforms and capabilities.





LEADERSHIP RESHUFFLE UNDERWAY





The leadership transition extends beyond Bandaru’s appointment.





Wipro has brought in former Accenture executive Kanwar Singh to succeed Bandaru as President and Managing Partner of Technology Services GBL. Singh, who brings over three decades of industry experience, will also join the company’s executive leadership team.





In a separate development, Suzanne Dann, CEO of Wipro’s Americas-2 Strategic Market Unit, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company, according to a regulatory filing cited by Reuters. The Americas-2 unit contributes roughly a third of Wipro’s revenue, covering key markets such as Canada and major industry verticals in the United States.





BUILDING AN AI-FIRST BUSINESS MODEL





The new AI unit will consolidate Wipro’s existing platform assets, including industry-specific solutions across lending, aviation cargo, and healthcare, while incubating new AI-driven offerings.





The company said it plans to accelerate the development of enterprise-grade AI solutions through targeted investments and partnerships, supported by a distinct operating model.