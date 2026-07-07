Wipro names Priya Jha Choudhary CHRO of AI Native Business

Wipro has appointed Priya Jha Choudhary as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for its AI Native Business and Platforms Unit, strengthening its leadership team as the company expands its AI-focused business.





Choudhary will lead the people agenda for the business unit, overseeing workforce transformation, talent strategy, leadership development, organisational effectiveness, employee experience and capability building. Her mandate includes ensuring the business has the leadership, culture and skills required to support innovation and long-term growth.





Expanded mandate in Wipro's AI business





In her new position, Choudhary will be responsible for shaping the workforce strategy for Wipro's AI Native Business and Platforms Unit as the company continues to deepen its AI capabilities.





Her responsibilities include:





Leading workforce transformation initiatives

Driving talent strategy and capability building

Strengthening leadership development programmes

Improving organisational effectiveness and employee experience

Supporting the long-term growth of Wipro's AI-native business ecosystem





The appointment reflects the growing importance of HR leadership in building specialist talent and organisational capability for AI-led businesses.





Internal leader takes on a strategic role





Choudhary has been with Wipro for more than three years. Before taking up her latest assignment, she served as Head of HR for the Enterprise Applications Global Service Line.





Her elevation marks an internal leadership move as Wipro continues to strengthen its AI-focused operations through experienced leaders familiar with the company's business and culture.





More than two decades of HR experience





Choudhary brings over 20 years of human resources experience across technology and consulting organisations. Before joining Wipro, she held HR leadership roles at:





Capgemini

EQubes Consulting

KANBAY





Her experience spans talent management, organisational development and HR strategy across global businesses.





Strong academic background





Choudhary also brings an international academic profile to her new role. She holds:





An LLM from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

from the A qualification in Human Resource Management from Northwestern University





As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, organisations are placing greater emphasis on developing specialised talent, strengthening leadership pipelines and building future-ready workforces.





Choudhary's appointment positions Wipro's AI Native Business and Platforms Unit to advance those priorities while supporting the company's broader AI growth strategy.