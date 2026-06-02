With 30+ years of experience, Sriniwas CR joins Tata Chemicals as CHRO

Tata Chemicals Limited has appointed Sriniwas CR as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to focus on workforce transformation, innovation and global growth.





Based in Mumbai, Sriniwas will lead the company's people strategy, talent management, organisational effectiveness, leadership development, employee relations and culture transformation initiatives.





The appointment brings a seasoned HR leader to one of the Tata Group's key businesses at a time when companies across the chemicals and manufacturing sectors are increasingly investing in workforce capability, leadership pipelines and organisational agility.





New mandate spans talent, culture and organisational effectiveness





As CHRO, Sriniwas CR will oversee a broad people agenda across the organisation.





His responsibilities include:





• Talent management and workforce planning

• Organisational effectiveness initiatives

• Leadership development programmes

• Employee relations and engagement

• Culture transformation efforts

• HR strategy and governance





According to the company, the appointment reflects Tata Chemicals' focus on building a future-ready, high-performance and innovation-driven workforce.





Extensive experience across industries and geographies





Sriniwas brings more than 30 years of experience spanning manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, information technology, consulting and global services.





Over the course of his career, he has developed expertise in:





• Human resources leadership

• Employee relations

• HR transformation

• Talent strategy

• Compliance and governance

• Organisational development

• Workforce management





His cross-industry experience provides exposure to both traditional manufacturing environments and rapidly evolving technology-led organisations.





Joins from NACL Industries





Before joining Tata Chemicals, Sriniwas served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President at NACL Industries Limited.





In that role, he led the company's HR, Administration and Corporate Communications functions and supported initiatives focused on organisational transformation and business growth.





His experience in the agrochemical sector is expected to provide valuable insight as Tata Chemicals continues to expand and evolve its operations across global markets.





Leadership experience includes Innova Solutions and Accenture





Prior to NACL Industries, Sriniwas held the position of Group Vice President and Head Human Resources, APAC at Innova Solutions.





There, he led HR operations across the Asia-Pacific region while overseeing global employee relations.





His responsibilities included supporting:





• Business transformation initiatives

• Workforce integration programmes

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Organisational effectiveness projects

• Growth-focused people strategies





A significant portion of his professional journey was spent at Accenture, where he served for nearly 12 years in a series of senior HR leadership positions.





As Director-HR and earlier as Director-Global Employee Relations, he worked on employee relations strategy, global governance frameworks, compliance initiatives and organisational risk management.





He was also involved in digitising employee relations processes and strengthening HR governance systems across multiple geographies.





Career built across leading Indian and global organisations





Earlier in his career, Sriniwas held leadership roles at several prominent organisations, including:





• Tata Motors

• Infosys

• Dell International Services

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

• Ballarpur Industries

• Modicorp India





The diverse experience helped him build expertise in industrial relations, talent management, employee engagement, policy design and business partnering across multiple sectors.