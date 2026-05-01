Wow! Momo appoints Rituparna Sengupta as Pan India Talent Acquisition Head

Wow! Momo has appointed Rituparna Sengupta as Pan India Talent Acquisition Head and Corporate HR Manager, as the company looks to strengthen hiring strategy and people practices during a phase of rapid growth.





Sengupta will lead talent acquisition across India while also supporting broader HR priorities, including culture and organisational effectiveness.





A dual mandate across hiring and HR





In her new role, Sengupta will be responsible for building and scaling talent acquisition frameworks aligned with business expansion.





Her mandate includes strengthening employer branding and enabling high-performance teams in a fast-growing environment.





Key focus areas include:

Designing scalable hiring frameworks across locations

Aligning recruitment strategy with business growth plans

Enhancing employer branding and talent positioning

Supporting a performance-driven and engaging workplace culture

The role combines hiring scale with organisational capability building.





Experience in large-scale recruitment and transformation





Before joining Wow! Momo, Sengupta spent nearly seven years with ANMOL INDUSTRIES LIMITED as Talent Acquisition Head.





In that role, she led large-scale hiring initiatives and worked on strengthening recruitment processes across the organisation.





Her work focused on:

Improving hiring efficiency

Building stronger talent pipelines

Supporting business growth through structured talent acquisition

Earlier in her career, she held HR roles at Senplacement Pvt Ltd and adeo consultancy pvt ltd, where she gained experience in recruitment, client management and HR operations.





She began her career at Suvidha Placements Limited, focusing on hiring in the financial services sector.

Academic background and professional foundation





Sengupta holds a Master of Human Resources from NMIMS CDOE and a Master’s degree in Economics from University of Calcutta.





Her academic training supports her focus on structured hiring, workforce planning and organisational development.





Founded in Kolkata, Wow! Momo has grown from a single kiosk to a network of more than 500 outlets across major Indian cities.





The company is recognised for expanding the category of momo-based offerings and building a differentiated quick service restaurant brand.





Key facts about the business:

Over 500 outlets across India

Presence in multiple major urban markets

Positioned as one of the largest momo chains in the country

Focus on product innovation and customer experience

Its portfolio includes products such as sizzler momos, momo-based burgers and dessert variants, reflecting a strategy centred on innovation within a familiar format.





Building capability for the next phase





The appointment of a dedicated talent acquisition leader signals an increased focus on workforce planning as the company scales.





As expansion accelerates, hiring, retention and organisational alignment are expected to play a central role in execution.





For Wow! Momo, the challenge will be to sustain growth while maintaining consistency in execution across locations.





For Sengupta, the role brings responsibility for aligning hiring strategy with business ambition in a competitive talent market.