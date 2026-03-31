12 tons of Nestlé KitKat get stolen: Microsoft to McDonald’s, reactions worth your time

A truck carrying more than 12 tons of Nestlé’s KitKat chocolate—over 400,000 bars—has been stolen in Europe, in what is being described as a rare and unusually large confectionery heist.





The theft, which took place while the shipment was travelling from a factory in central Italy to Poland, has triggered an ongoing investigation involving local authorities and supply chain partners, the company said in a statement.





While the cargo remains unaccounted for, the incident has taken on an unexpected second life online, as global brands—from Microsoft to McDonald’s—joined a wave of humorous responses that quickly went viral.





THE HEIST: SCALE, ROUTE, AND RESPONSE





According to company statements, a total of 413,793 KitKat bars were stolen, each traceable through batch numbers printed on the packaging. Nestlé has urged anyone who encounters the products to report them.





“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat—but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally,” a company spokesperson said, adding that cargo theft is becoming an escalating issue for businesses.









The company also clarified that there are no consumer safety concerns and supply remains unaffected.





The incident comes amid growing concern over freight-related crime. A joint report by the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA has found that cargo theft and fraud are rising and becoming increasingly sophisticated, particularly across European logistics routes.





INTERNET MOMENT





Even as investigations continue, the story has rapidly evolved beyond a logistics incident into a real-time social media trend.





Microsoft Edge posted an internal email asking why there were unexpected boxes of KitKat in the office. McDonald’s France, on the other hand, shared a dessert image, hinting it still had stock “just in case”.



Domino’s Pizza UK announced, tongue firmly in cheek, a “new KitKat pizza”, while KFC added to the banter, saying it was merely “product testing for our 12th herb and spice." Ryanair posted an AI-generated image of a plane that appears to be stuffed with chocolate bars.



