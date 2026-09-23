130 nano retail GCCs outpace India’s largest retail GCCs in AI adoption: Report

India’s fast-growing ecosystem of nano retail Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is adopting artificial intelligence at a significantly higher rate than the country’s largest retail GCCs, according to a new analysis by TeamLease Digital.





The report found that 130 nano retail GCCs recorded AI penetration of 10.2%, compared with 3% among India’s top 50 retail GCCs, highlighting a structural difference in how smaller centres are being established and scaled. According to TeamLease Digital, many of these newer GCCs are being designed around engineering, data and AI capabilities from inception rather than integrating them later into existing operating models.





The findings suggest that smaller GCCs are increasingly positioning themselves as specialised technology and innovation hubs within the retail and consumer sector.





Technology-first foundations drive AI adoption





TeamLease Digital reported that the 130 nano retail GCCs collectively employ 32,380 professionals, with an average workforce of 253 employees per centre.





Key findings from the study include:





64% of nano GCCs are technology-led

22% were established with a dedicated data and AI mandate

45 of the 130 centres began operations after 2020

AI penetration stands at 10.2% , compared with 3% among the top 50 retail GCCs

, compared with among the top 50 retail GCCs Technology and engineering roles account for 35.8% of the workforce , versus 30% at larger GCCs

, versus 30% at larger GCCs Data and analytics functions represent 10.8% of employees, compared with 10.2% at the top 50 centres





According to the analysis, the figures indicate that many nano GCCs are prioritising deep technology expertise before expanding into broader enterprise functions.





Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said the emerging centres are choosing focused capability development over full-scale operating models from the outset.





She noted that many of these GCCs are leading with technology and engineering capabilities, while nearly a quarter have been built specifically around AI and data functions.





Data and AI emerge as core differentiators





The report identified 28 nano GCCs as Data and AI-first operations, making them one of the most distinct segments within the broader retail GCC landscape.





According to TeamLease Digital, the high concentration of AI-focused centres suggests a different growth trajectory from traditional GCC expansion models, where technology capabilities are often added after operational maturity is achieved.





“The 10.2% AI penetration we see here, against just 3.0% at the Top 50, tells us this isn't incremental adoption; it's a different starting architecture altogether,” Sharma said, according to the company release.





The study suggests that AI is increasingly becoming a foundational capability rather than a supplementary function within newer retail GCCs.





Leadership diversity remains a challenge





While nano GCCs are outperforming larger counterparts on several technology metrics, the report highlights a gap in senior leadership representation.





Women account for approximately 29% of leadership positions at Director level and above in nano GCCs, compared with around 35% within India’s top 50 retail GCCs.





The findings indicate that leadership diversity has not advanced at the same pace as technology adoption across the emerging GCC segment.





Evolution towards enterprise-critical roles





TeamLease Digital said nano GCCs currently operate largely as engineering-focused capability centres rather than fully developed enterprise operating models.





The report noted that their future growth will depend on their ability to strengthen leadership structures, compliance frameworks and operational capabilities as parent organisations entrust them with broader mandates.





Sharma said the next stage of development will be determined by how effectively these centres build organisational depth and governance capabilities alongside technical expertise.





The study analysed 180 retail and consumer sector GCCs across seven industry segments. It covered major GCC hubs including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Tier-2 cities, providing a broad view of the evolving retail GCC landscape in India.





As retailers accelerate investments in AI, data and digital engineering, the report suggests that smaller, specialised GCCs could play an increasingly influential role in shaping the sector’s future technology strategy.