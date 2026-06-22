30 managers among 175 workers set to lose jobs as Coca-Cola shuts plant

The Coca-Cola Co. is moving ahead with plans to shut its Northampton manufacturing facility, a decision that will affect 175 employees, including approximately 30 management positions, according to a notice filed with state officials.





The closure will bring an end to operations at the facility located at 45 Industrial Drive in Northampton, with layoffs scheduled to begin in August and continue through November. The move marks the latest workforce reduction tied to a manufacturing site closure by the beverage giant.





According to a notice reviewed by the Business Journal, the Atlanta-headquartered company plans to permanently close the facility on December 15.





Workforce impact spans production and management roles





The shutdown will affect employees across multiple functions within the plant.





According to the filing, the Northampton workforce is primarily made up of employees working in:





Production

Warehouse operations

Maintenance

Management





The notice states that 175 employees will be affected by the closure, including around 30 management roles.





Layoffs are expected to begin on August 15 and continue until November 30, according to the filing submitted under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.





Coca-Cola also noted that a small number of employees could remain temporarily employed for administrative work related to the closure process for up to 60 days after operations cease.





Company pledges support during transition





In a statement cited by the Business Journal, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company was grateful for its long-standing presence in Northampton.





The spokesperson said employees had been aware of the plans for some time and that formal notices were being issued to provide as much advance notice as possible.





According to the statement, Coca-Cola plans to work with state authorities to help affected employees identify new employment opportunities as the transition progresses.





The company has not announced any plans to relocate production workers from the site or transfer operations to another facility in connection with the filing.









Plant produced several Coca-Cola brands





The Northampton facility has been involved in the production of non-carbonated beverages within Coca-Cola's portfolio.





According to reports, products bottled at the site include:





Minute Maid

Powerade





Coca-Cola's broader beverage portfolio also includes brands such as Sprite, Fanta, Dasani and Smartwater.





The closure will remove one of the company's manufacturing operations from Massachusetts after years of uncertainty surrounding the site's future.





Decision follows earlier reversal





The shutdown plan represents a return to a strategy Coca-Cola had previously paused.





According to earlier reports, the company announced in 2021 that it intended to close the Northampton plant during the summer of 2023.





However, Coca-Cola later reversed that decision and said the facility would remain operational through 2025.





The latest WARN filing confirms that the closure will now proceed, with operations scheduled to end before the close of 2026.





Manufacturing workforce remains under pressure





The Northampton closure highlights the continued pressure on manufacturing workforces as companies reassess production networks, operating costs and long-term facility strategies.





For affected employees, the focus will now shift to the transition period over the coming months and the availability of alternative employment opportunities. For Coca-Cola, the closure marks the end of a facility that has been part of the Northampton community for many years and closes a chapter that had remained uncertain since the company first announced plans to shut the site several years ago.