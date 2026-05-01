Accenture signs ₹325 crore Pune office deal to set up global capability centre

Accenture has leased more than 6 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune in a deal valued at around ₹325 crore, marking one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in the city this year.





The long-term lease, spanning over 15 years, is for space at Phoenix Millennium Towers, according to reporting by TechPP. The facility will house a new global capability centre, underscoring Accenture’s continued expansion in India.





Large lease underscores long-term India commitment





The scale and tenure of the transaction point to a deep, long-term investment in India’s technology and delivery ecosystem.





Accenture is expected to occupy the space in phases, with full operations scheduled by June, as reported by TechPP. The new centre will support global operations, including technology development and innovation functions.





Key deal highlights:





Office space: Over 6 lakh sq ft

Lease tenure: More than 15 years

Deal value: Approximately ₹325 crore

Location: Baner, a growing commercial hub in Pune





The move aligns with a broader strategy among multinational firms to expand capacity in India through dedicated global capability centres.





GCC model gains strategic importance





Global capability centres, or GCCs, have evolved into hubs for high-value, knowledge-intensive work, moving beyond traditional back-office functions.





These centres typically support areas such as:





Artificial intelligence and data analytics

Cloud computing and digital engineering

Enterprise technology and transformation programmes





Accenture’s new facility reflects how GCCs are increasingly central to global operations, enabling companies to consolidate innovation and delivery capabilities in key markets.





Pune emerges as a preferred destination





The choice of Pune highlights its growing position as a destination for large-scale technology investments.





Industry observers, as reflected in TechPP’s reporting, point to several factors driving this trend:





A strong and expanding IT talent pool

Relatively lower operational costs compared to Bengaluru and Mumbai

Continued development of infrastructure and business districts such as Baner and Hinjewadi





Recent leasing activity indicates that global firms are increasingly opting for Pune for long-term expansion, particularly for GCC-led operations.





Part of a broader GCC expansion wave





Accenture’s investment reflects a wider industry pattern. Multinational companies have been leasing record volumes of office space across India, driven largely by demand for GCCs.





This shift signals a structural change in how global firms view India, with the country now positioned as a hub for core business operations and innovation, rather than just a cost-efficient delivery base.





Employment and local impact





The new centre is expected to generate employment across several technology domains, contributing to Pune’s growing role in the digital economy.





Likely areas of hiring include:





Software engineering

Artificial intelligence and data science

Cloud and digital services





Beyond employment, the deal is also expected to support the local commercial real estate market and reinforce Pune’s standing as a global technology hub.





Outlook: scaling capability, not just capacity





Accenture’s Pune lease reflects a broader recalibration of global operating models, where capability building is as critical as scale.





As more multinational firms expand their GCC footprint, cities like Pune are likely to play a larger role in shaping global technology and innovation agendas.





The deal signals sustained confidence in India’s long-term potential as companies continue to invest in talent, infrastructure and advanced capabilities.