Amazon recruits some former employees it previously laid off for AI positions

Amazon is contacting some former employees it previously laid off about opportunities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, according to recruiter emails reviewed by Business Insider and comments from an Amazon spokesperson.





The outreach comes as the technology giant continues to invest heavily in AI while navigating the aftermath of multiple rounds of workforce reductions that eliminated more than 30,000 jobs over the past year.





According to Business Insider, some former Amazon employees received recruitment messages for positions within the company's AI and cloud divisions. The reports suggest Amazon is tapping into its existing talent network at a time when demand for AI expertise remains intense across the technology sector.





Recruiters target former staff for AI opportunities





One of the emails reviewed by Business Insider was sent by a recruiter within Amazon's AI agent organisation, which operates under the leadership of Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President at AWS.





The recruiter invited former employees with AI and machine learning experience to explore open roles through what was described as "Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative".





In a separate case reported by Business Insider, a recruiter from AWS Finance offered a former employee an accelerated interview process that could lead directly to an offer. The recruiter also asked whether Amazon's return-to-office requirements had influenced the employee's decision to leave.





The outreach highlights how companies competing for specialised AI talent are increasingly revisiting former employees who already understand their systems, culture and operating environment.





Amazon says rehiring former employees is not new





Haley Silva, speaking on behalf of Amazon, told Business Insider that rehiring former employees is a long-established practice across the company and is not a new programme created specifically for AI or cloud computing roles.





Silva confirmed that individuals previously laid off by Amazon may be among those being considered for open positions. However, she said the outreach is driven by hiring requirements and available headcount rather than an effort to bring back employees who left because of workplace attendance policies.





"We're always interested in connecting with talented people, both new candidates and former Amazonians, for open roles," Silva told Business Insider.





She also stated that Amazon's return-to-office requirements remain unchanged.





Layoffs and talent pressures shape the backdrop





The recruitment activity follows a period of significant workforce restructuring at Amazon.





Key developments include:





More than 30,000 positions eliminated through multiple rounds of layoffs over the past year, according to the report.

through multiple rounds of layoffs over the past year, according to the report. Earlier layoffs within Amazon's artificial general intelligence unit , with the company saying it was sharpening focus on priority initiatives.

, with the company saying it was sharpening focus on priority initiatives. A broader workforce reduction affecting approximately 16,000 employees across the organisation during the same period.

across the organisation during the same period. Continued challenges attracting AI talent amid Amazon's five-day office attendance requirement and office hub restrictions, according to previous Business Insider reporting.





Business Insider previously reported that some AI candidates opted for roles at competing employers offering greater flexibility, even when compensation was lower.





Boomerang hiring gains momentum





Amazon's outreach also reflects a wider labour market trend.





According to ADP payroll data:

Returning employees accounted for 35% of US new hires in March 2025 , up from 31% a year earlier.

, up from 31% a year earlier. In the technology sector, returning workers represented nearly two-thirds of new hires during the same period.

during the same period. ADP noted that former employees often possess scarce skills and typically become productive more quickly than external hires.





The figures suggest organisations are increasingly viewing former employees as a strategic talent pool, particularly in areas where specialised expertise is difficult to find.





A strategy discussed before





The idea of rehiring former employees is not entirely new within Amazon.





Business Insider reported that in 2023, Ian Wilson, AWS Vice President of Human Resources, informed employees that many workers who had lost their jobs remained eligible for rehire. He also suggested Amazon explore ways to proactively reconnect with former staff interested in returning.





As competition for AI talent intensifies globally, Amazon's latest outreach indicates the company is willing to revisit former employees, including some affected by earlier layoffs, while maintaining that its hiring approach remains part of a broader and longstanding recruitment strategy.