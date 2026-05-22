Bakrid 2026 holiday moved from May 27 to May 28, says Centre

The Government of India has shifted the public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) from 27 May 2026 to 28 May 2026 for Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi, according to an official memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).





The order, dated 22 May 2026, said the revision followed updated information regarding the festival’s observance based on the sighting of the moon.





Centre revises notified holiday date





In its office memorandum, the DoPT said the Bakrid holiday had originally been listed for 27 May 2026 in the Central government holiday calendar circulated on 3 July 2025.





However, the department noted that the earlier notification had been issued “subject to change in date, depending on the sighting of the moon”.





The memorandum stated that the Ministry had subsequently been informed that Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) would be celebrated in Delhi on 28 May 2026.





“As per the updated decision, the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) has been shifted to 28 May 2026 in place of 27 May 2026,” the memorandum said.





Order applies to Central government offices in Delhi





The revised holiday notification applies to:





• All Central government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi

• Ministries and departments under the Government of India

• Constitutional bodies and attached offices listed in the memorandum





The order was issued by Amit Pankaj, Director (JCA), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.





States and regional offices may decide separately





The memorandum clarified that offices outside Delhi and New Delhi could take independent decisions regarding the holiday date.





According to the order, the Central Government Employees Coordination Committees or the respective Heads of Offices may determine the applicable holiday date based on decisions taken by the concerned state governments.





This provision reflects the varying dates on which Islamic festivals may be observed across regions due to local moon sighting practices.





Holiday calendars often carry moon sighting clause





Government holiday notifications for festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr and Bakrid routinely include conditional clauses linked to moon sightings, as the dates are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar.





Changes to notified holiday schedules are typically issued closer to the festival period once religious authorities and local administrations confirm the date of observance.





The latest revision is expected to help Central government departments align administrative operations and employee schedules with the confirmed festival date.