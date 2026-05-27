Byju’s founder sentenced to six months in Singapore jail over contempt case

Byju Raveendran, founder of embattled edtech company Byju’s, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court after being found in contempt over alleged non-compliance with court orders linked to his assets, according to a Bloomberg report.





The court reportedly ruled that Raveendran had disobeyed multiple directives dating back to April 2024 concerning disclosure and ownership-related matters tied to his assets and corporate holdings.





The ruling marks another major escalation in the widening legal troubles surrounding the founder of what was once one of India’s most valuable start-ups.





Singapore court orders surrender and asset disclosures





According to the report, the Singapore court instructed Raveendran to surrender himself to authorities and pay legal costs amounting to S$90,000, or approximately $70,500.





The court also directed him to provide documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that reportedly held shares in a related company.





The contempt order emerged from proceedings linked to ongoing investor disputes involving Byju’s group entities and offshore holdings.





The report stated that Raveendran did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It also remained unclear whether he was currently located in Singapore or elsewhere.





Investor disputes intensify across markets





The Singapore proceedings add to a growing list of legal and financial challenges facing the Byju’s founder across multiple jurisdictions.





Raveendran is already facing claims from foreign investors and lenders, including disputes in the United States tied to a $1.2 billion term loan that later turned distressed.





The Singapore case has reportedly been pursued by a subsidiary linked to the Qatar Investment Authority, which had invested in Byju’s during a period when the company was already undertaking layoffs and cost-cutting measures.





According to the report:





Qatar Holdings was represented by law firm Drew & Napier

was represented by law firm Drew & Napier Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers

was represented by Fervent Chambers The contempt proceedings centred on asset-related court orders dating back to 2024





From start-up success story to global legal crisis





Founded as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju’s became one of India’s biggest start-up success stories during the global edtech boom.





The company attracted billions of dollars from global investors and rapidly expanded across international markets through acquisitions, aggressive marketing and large-scale hiring.





At its peak, Byju’s was among the world’s most highly valued edtech companies and helped turn Raveendran into a billionaire entrepreneur.





However, the company later came under pressure from slowing growth, delayed financial filings, mounting debt obligations and disputes with investors and lenders.





The business also implemented multiple rounds of layoffs as financial stress intensified.





Pressure grows around governance and accountability





The latest Singapore court order further increases scrutiny around governance, financial transparency and asset disclosures connected to the Byju’s ecosystem.





Over the past two years, investors and creditors have increasingly challenged the company’s management decisions, financial controls and offshore structures as they attempt to recover losses.





The case also reflects the growing legal complexity surrounding heavily funded start-ups operating across multiple international markets and corporate jurisdictions.





While Byju’s future remains uncertain, the Singapore ruling represents one of the strongest legal actions taken directly against Raveendran personally since the company’s financial crisis deepened.