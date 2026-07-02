Candidate accuses Tech Mahindra recruiter of religious abuse, company responds

Tech Mahindra has said it is reviewing allegations made by a job applicant who claimed he was subjected to religious abuse by one of the company's recruiters during an interview. The company said it has "zero tolerance" for discriminatory remarks and is verifying the facts before taking appropriate action.





The allegations surfaced after Fazal Sheikh, a Noida-based job seeker, shared his experience in a post on X on 30 June.













Candidate alleges discriminatory remarks during interview





According to Sheikh's post on X, he had gone for an interview for a position at Tech Mahindra but alleged the interaction became abusive after the recruiter learnt his name.





Sheikh claimed he was mocked over his religious identity and said that the recruiter questioned his identity despite him presenting his Aadhaar card.





He wrote: "I went for a job interview at Tech Mahindra with hope, but was humiliated for my religion."





Sheikh further alleged the recruiter remarked that "Muslims are frauds" and later abused his friend over a phone call after the friend intervened.





According to the post, Sheikh also shared an audio recording which he claimed captured the recruiter using abusive language.





Complaint also raises questions over police response





Sheikh alleged he later approached the Noida Sector 135 Police Station to file a complaint.

According to his account, he was told the incident was a "small matter" and advised to block the recruiter instead.





People Matters could not independently verify Sheikh's allegations or the authenticity of the audio recording shared online.





Tech Mahindra says it is verifying the facts





Responding to queries from Hindustan Times, Tech Mahindra said it had initiated an urgent review of the matter.





In its statement, the company said: "We are reviewing the matter with urgency."





It added that the organisation remains committed to a fair, respectful and merit-based hiring process.





The company further stated:





It has zero tolerance for discriminatory remarks or disrespectful conduct.

The policy applies to both employees and third-party partners involved in recruitment.

involved in recruitment. The company is verifying the candidate's interview experience and the subsequent phone call referenced in the social media post.

referenced in the social media post. It will take appropriate action based on its findings.





Recruitment conduct under increasing scrutiny





The incident has sparked discussion on social media around workplace inclusion, recruiter conduct and candidate experience during hiring.





While the allegations remain under review, the case highlights the growing importance organisations place on maintaining professional standards throughout the recruitment process.





Tech Mahindra has not disclosed when its internal review is expected to conclude.