China court rules AI adoption alone cannot justify employee dismissal

A Chinese court has ruled that companies cannot dismiss employees solely on the basis that artificial intelligence can perform their roles more cheaply, marking one of the clearest judicial responses yet to AI-driven job displacement.





The decisions, published in late April by the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court ahead of International Workers’ Day, centre on disputes where employers sought to justify layoffs through automation-led restructuring. The rulings signal that technological adoption, by itself, does not invalidate existing labour contracts.





Case details expose limits of AI-led restructuring





At the centre of the ruling is a dispute involving a technology worker identified as Zhou, whose responsibilities were gradually absorbed by large language models.





According to court documents cited in reporting by Tom’s Hardware:





Zhou worked as a question quality inspector at an online technology firm

His role involved evaluating AI-generated responses for accuracy and filtering problematic or privacy-violating content

He earned 25,000 yuan per month before restructuring

The company later attempted to reassign him to a lower role at 15,000 yuan per month

Zhou rejected the reassignment, after which his employment was terminated





The employer argued that advances in AI had reduced the need for Zhou’s role and that this constituted a “major change in objective circumstances” under China’s Labour Contract Law.

The court disagreed.





It held that a company’s decision to deploy AI and reorganise operations does not automatically render an employment contract impossible to perform. It also found that the proposed reassignment, given the steep pay cut, could not be considered reasonable.





The dismissal was therefore ruled unlawful.





Courts emphasise fairness over efficiency





In its reasoning, the Hangzhou court acknowledged the growing tension between automation and labour protection, stating that while companies are free to pursue technological upgrades, they must also safeguard employees’ legitimate rights.





The court further noted that employers should prioritise retraining and redeployment into higher-value roles rather than imposing punitive downgrades or terminations.





A separate case cited by Chinese state media reinforces this position. In Beijing, an arbitration panel ruled against a company that dismissed a map data collection worker after introducing AI systems.





According to state media accounts, the panel concluded that:





The adoption of AI was a voluntary business decision

The risks associated with that decision could not be transferred onto employees





Together, the rulings suggest a consistent judicial stance that automation does not absolve employers of contractual obligations.





AI layoffs intensify global scrutiny





The decisions arrive at a time when AI-led restructuring is accelerating across industries. Companies are deploying generative AI tools to automate functions ranging from customer service and coding to content moderation and data labelling.





Recent figures and developments underline the scale of the shift:





Nearly 80,000 US technology workers have reportedly lost jobs to AI since the start of 2026, according to earlier reporting by Tom’s Hardware

Some analysts argue that AI is at times used as a justification for broader cost-cutting measures

Meta has announced plans to cut 8,000 roles, with chief executive Mark Zuckerberg attributing the move to rising infrastructure costs linked to AI investment





These trends have sharpened debates over whether productivity gains from AI are being balanced against workforce stability.





Legal framing signals a broader policy direction





Legal experts say the Hangzhou rulings may reflect an emerging effort within China to balance rapid technological adoption with social and employment stability.





Wang Tianyu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told Xinhua that “technological progress may be irreversible, but it cannot exist outside a legal framework.”





The court’s interpretation of “major change in objective circumstances” is particularly significant. By rejecting AI adoption as an automatic qualifier, it narrows the scope for employers to invoke the clause in future disputes.





This approach places emphasis on proportionality, fairness, and demonstrable necessity, rather than efficiency alone.





What this means for employers and workers





The rulings do not prevent companies from adopting AI or restructuring their workforce. However, they establish clearer expectations around how such transitions must be managed.





Key takeaways include:

AI deployment does not automatically justify contract termination

Significant pay cuts may invalidate reassignment offers

Employers are expected to explore retraining and redeployment options

Business strategy decisions cannot shift transformation risk entirely onto workers





For employees, the decisions offer a measure of legal protection in an increasingly automated workplace. For employers, they introduce a higher threshold for justifying AI-linked layoffs.





A signal with global implications





While the rulings are specific to China’s legal framework, they arrive amid rising international concern over the pace and impact of AI-driven job displacement.





Governments and regulators in multiple jurisdictions are beginning to examine how existing labour laws apply to automation. The Hangzhou decisions provide an early example of how courts may interpret these questions.





Whether similar legal standards emerge elsewhere remains uncertain. But the message from China’s courts is clear: automation may reshape work, but it does not override the principles of fairness embedded in employment law.