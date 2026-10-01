DoorDash opens Hyderabad GCC, plans to create 3,000 jobs in India

DoorDash has opened a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad and plans to create 3,000 jobs in India over the next two years, according to a statement from the Telangana government.





The move marks a significant expansion of the US-based food delivery company's operations in India and reflects the growing appeal of the country as a destination for global capability centres. The Hyderabad facility will initially support customer service and business operations functions while serving as a long-term talent hub for the company.





Hyderabad becomes DoorDash’s latest growth destination





The newly launched centre will initially house teams focused on customer support, general administration and operational functions, according to the Telangana government.





Reuters reported that the Hyderabad facility will become DoorDash’s third customer support-focused operations hub globally, joining existing centres in Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City.





The company is expected to add 500 professionals in the initial phase, with broader hiring planned as operations scale over the next two years.





Expansion builds on existing India presence





The Hyderabad centre becomes DoorDash’s second technology office in India after Pune.





The company already operates software, data and analytics functions in Pune, capabilities it acquired through its 2021 purchase of robotics startup Chowbotics, Reuters reported.





The latest investment signals DoorDash’s growing reliance on India for global business and technology operations.





Key details at a glance





3,000 jobs planned in India over the next two years

planned in India over the next two years New global capability centre (GCC) opened in Hyderabad

opened in Hyderabad Initial focus on customer support and administrative functions

500 professionals expected to join in the first phase

expected to join in the first phase Hyderabad facility becomes DoorDash’s third global support hub

Company already maintains a technology presence in Pune





GCC momentum continues across India





DoorDash’s announcement comes amid sustained growth in India’s GCC sector as multinational companies increasingly establish offshore technology and operations centres.





According to Reuters, companies are expanding GCC investments to lower operating costs, access specialised talent and reduce dependence on external IT service providers.





DoorDash joins a growing list of multinational organisations that have recently established operations in Hyderabad, including Costco, McDonald's, Charles Schwab, Marriott and Southwest Airlines.





The city has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing destinations for global capability centres, competing alongside Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Gurugram.





India strengthens position as a global GCC powerhouse





India remains the world's largest GCC market by scale.





According to a 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov report cited by Reuters, the country hosts more than 2,100 GCCs, employing approximately 2.36 million professionals and generating nearly $100 billion in revenue.





The continued influx of multinational investments highlights the strategic role India now plays in supporting global business operations, technology development and customer engagement functions.





For DoorDash, the Hyderabad centre provides access to one of the world's largest talent pools while reinforcing its long-term international operating model. For India, the investment adds further momentum to a GCC sector that continues to expand in both scale and strategic importance.