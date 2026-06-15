Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire following the public listing of SpaceX, according to estimates published by Forbes, after the rocket and satellite company began trading on the Nasdaq on 12 June.





The milestone follows one of the most closely watched initial public offerings in recent history. According to Forbes, SpaceX shares opened trading at $150 per share, valuing the company at nearly $2 trillion and pushing Musk’s estimated net worth to approximately $1.1 trillion.





The publication reported that Musk’s fortune had already surged to an estimated $982 billion on the eve of the IPO after SpaceX priced its shares at $135 each. The first day of trading added further value to his holdings, taking him beyond the trillion-dollar threshold for the first time.





A historic wealth milestone





The achievement represents a landmark moment in the history of personal wealth and underscores the growing concentration of value within a handful of technology-led companies.





Forbes, which has tracked global wealth rankings for decades through its annual billionaires list, described Musk’s ascent as a milestone once considered beyond reach. The publication attributed the jump largely to the public market valuation assigned to SpaceX, which has become one of the world's most valuable private technology companies before its listing.





According to Forbes' calculations, Musk’s wealth is primarily tied to his stake in SpaceX.





Key figures reported by Forbes include:





Estimated net worth: $1.1 trillion

SpaceX market capitalisation: Nearly $2 trillion

SpaceX opening share price: $150

IPO pricing: $135 per share

Musk’s SpaceX shareholding: 4.8 billion shares

Value of Musk’s SpaceX stake: Approximately $715 billion

Additional stock options: 350 million options worth around $50 billion

Ownership stake in SpaceX: Roughly 38%





The figures highlight the extent to which Musk’s fortune remains linked to the performance and valuation of the companies he leads or controls.





From billionaire to trillionaire





Musk’s rise has been one of the most dramatic wealth creation stories of the modern era.

According to Forbes, he first appeared on its annual World’s Billionaires List in 2012 with an estimated fortune of $2 billion, ranking as the world's 634th-richest person at the time.





Less than a decade later, he overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person as Tesla’s share price climbed sharply during the pandemic-era technology boom.





The SpaceX listing has now propelled Musk into entirely new territory, creating a wealth category occupied by a single individual.





The development also reflects the growing influence of companies operating in sectors such as commercial spaceflight, satellite communications, artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, areas in which Musk has maintained significant investments and leadership positions.





SpaceX takes centre stage





While Tesla was central to Musk’s rise during the previous decade, SpaceX has increasingly become the largest contributor to his fortune.





Founded in 2002, the company has evolved from an ambitious aerospace start-up into a dominant force in commercial launch services and satellite connectivity. Its valuation has steadily climbed as investors placed higher expectations on its launch business and the growth potential of its satellite internet operations.





The Nasdaq debut provided the first major public-market test of those expectations and immediately elevated the company into the ranks of the world's most valuable corporations.





Forbes said the IPO generated a dramatic increase in shareholder wealth, not only for Musk but also for several early investors and backers of the company.





What comes next





The trillionaire milestone is likely to intensify debate around wealth concentration, the influence of technology founders and the role of public markets in creating unprecedented fortunes.





For Musk, however, the focus may quickly return to execution. SpaceX now faces the demands and scrutiny that accompany life as a publicly traded company, while investors will closely monitor whether its valuation can be sustained over the long term.





Regardless of future market movements, Forbes’ assessment marks a significant moment in business history. Fourteen years after joining the billionaire ranks with an estimated fortune of $2 billion, Elon Musk has become the first person to cross the trillion-dollar threshold.