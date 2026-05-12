Schneider Electric elevates Ashveen Kaur as Chief of Staff to CHRO

Schneider Electric has elevated Ashveen Kaur to the role of Chief of Staff to the Chief Human Resources Officer, strengthening the company’s focus on leadership alignment, organisational transformation and strategic people operations.





The appointment reflects the global energy management and automation company’s continued investment in expanding its people and culture framework as businesses increasingly prioritise workforce agility, leadership coordination and digital transformation.





In her new role, Kaur is expected to work closely with Schneider Electric’s HR leadership team on strategic workforce initiatives, talent planning and executive coordination efforts.





The development also highlights how large multinational organisations are broadening the strategic importance of HR leadership roles amid rapid changes in business operations, technology adoption and workforce management.





Expanded focus on workforce and leadership strategy





According to details shared by the company, Kaur’s responsibilities will include supporting:





Strategic workforce initiatives

Organisational transformation programmes

Talent planning

Executive coordination

Leadership alignment efforts





The Chief of Staff position within HR functions has gained greater prominence across global corporations as companies seek stronger integration between business strategy and workforce planning.





Industry observers note that such roles increasingly act as operational and strategic bridges between executive leadership teams, HR departments and business units.





At Schneider Electric, the appointment aligns with broader efforts to strengthen organisational readiness as the company expands across energy management, automation and digital infrastructure markets.





HR transformation gains importance across enterprises





Schneider Electric has been actively scaling leadership and people strategy functions across India and international markets as demand grows for digital infrastructure, sustainability solutions and industrial automation technologies.





The company has also undertaken several leadership transitions within its HR division in recent years, including initiatives linked to its People & Culture agenda in the Greater India Zone.





Kaur’s elevation reflects a wider shift underway across industries where HR leaders are increasingly expected to contribute beyond conventional workforce administration.





Companies are placing greater emphasis on:





Leadership development

Employee experience

Diversity and inclusion

Workforce transformation

AI-enabled people strategies

Organisational resilience





As enterprises navigate hybrid work environments and digital adoption challenges, HR leadership structures are evolving into more strategically integrated functions.