Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.





Adani’s net worth stood at $92.6 billion as of April 17, 2026, marginally ahead of Ambani’s $90.8 billion, underscoring a tightly contested race at the top of Asia’s wealth hierarchy.





Both billionaires remain among the top 25 richest people globally, even as their fortunes continue to fluctuate with market movements.





A close contest at the top





The gap between the two is narrow, highlighting how frequently rankings can shift:





Adani: $92.6 billion

$92.6 billion Ambani: $90.8 billion

$90.8 billion Difference: $1.8 billion



The leadership position has changed multiple times, reflecting volatility in share prices and valuations tied to their respective business groups.





India’s richest: Top 10 ranking



The sharp drop after the top two reflects the scale gap between India’s leading conglomerates and the rest of the billionaire cohort.





Global top 10 richest individuals

Global rankings remain dominated by technology-led wealth creation, in contrast to India’s infrastructure and diversified conglomerate-driven fortunes.





What is driving the shift





According to India Today, the rankings are recalibrated daily based on market performance, making leadership positions fluid.





Key factors influencing the Adani-Ambani race:





Market-linked wealth: Both fortunes are tied to listed companies

Both fortunes are tied to listed companies Sector exposure: Infrastructure and energy versus telecom and retail

Infrastructure and energy versus telecom and retail Investor sentiment: Rapid shifts in valuations can alter rankings quickly



What comes next





The latest reshuffle puts Adani marginally ahead, but the narrow gap suggests the contest is far from settled.





With both business groups expanding and markets remaining volatile, further reversals are likely in the near term. For now, Adani leads Asia’s wealth table, but the broader trend points to a dynamic, closely fought race at the very top of India’s corporate hierarchy.