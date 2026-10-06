Honda targets 20% cost reduction through Tata Technologies partnership in India

Honda Motor is targeting up to 20% cost savings and a significant reduction in vehicle development timelines through a new partnership with Tata Technologies in India, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.





The move marks a notable shift for Honda, which has historically preferred developing products largely through its own global processes. The partnership comes as the Japanese automaker seeks to improve competitiveness in India while responding to mounting financial and market pressures globally.





According to Reuters, Tata Technologies will develop vehicles for the Indian market under the outsourcing arrangement, with Honda aiming to cut development cycles from roughly five years to around half that timeframe.





India emerges as a strategic priority





The partnership comes amid broader cost-cutting efforts at Honda as the company navigates challenges linked to its electric vehicle strategy.





Reuters previously reported that Honda expects EV-related losses to exceed $12 billion and is seeking to reduce more than $9 billion in costs over the next four years. The company has also asked suppliers to lower prices as part of its efficiency drive.





In a statement cited by Reuters, Honda acknowledged it had not offered a sufficiently competitive product portfolio in India and said it was redefining its market approach to better balance quality and affordability.





Partnership follows supplier strategy discussions





According to Reuters, the collaboration was finalised after differing views emerged over supplier strategies for future products in India.





People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Honda's Japan-based leadership preferred established suppliers to maintain consistency and quality standards, while teams in India advocated greater use of local suppliers to improve cost competitiveness and speed up development.





Honda denied there were disagreements between its Japanese and Indian teams. Honda India separately stated that product development involves close collaboration across teams and said it would be inaccurate to characterise discussions as disputes.





Reuters reported that conversations around the partnership had been underway for approximately two years before reaching completion.





Why Tata Technologies was selected





According to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, Tata Technologies was chosen because of its access to an extensive domestic supplier ecosystem and its understanding of local consumer preferences.





Key elements of the arrangement include:





Tata Technologies will lead vehicle development for the Indian market.

Honda will continue overseeing quality standards.

The automaker will retain control over technology, connectivity and driver-assistance systems.

The partnership is expected to reduce development costs and accelerate product launches.





New SUV programme under development





Reuters reported that the first vehicle being developed under the partnership is a sub-four-metre SUV, a segment that represents a substantial portion of India's passenger vehicle market.

The vehicle is expected to launch in 2028, according to people familiar with the plans.





A second midsize SUV is also expected to follow, while Honda is reportedly considering a renewed focus on sedans in subsequent product cycles.





Honda confirmed it plans to introduce products in both the sub-four-metre and midsize vehicle segments from 2028 onwards.





Market challenges drive strategic rethink





Honda's position in India has weakened considerably over the past decade.





According to Reuters, the company's market share has declined to 1.3%, down from a peak of 7.3% more than ten years ago. Its portfolio has narrowed to four models, while competitors such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have strengthened their presence with feature-rich offerings, particularly in the SUV segment.





The company is also under pressure following its first annual loss, with President Toshihiro Mibe previously describing India as a key focus market and stating that Honda needed to rebuild its business on a different footing.





Historically, Honda adapted vehicles designed for other global markets for Indian consumers. According to Reuters, this approach often resulted in products being perceived as more expensive and over-engineered for local market requirements.





As Honda works to regain relevance in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets, the Tata Technologies partnership is expected to play a central role in shaping a more localised and cost-efficient product strategy.