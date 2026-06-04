HUL headcount drops from 6,604 to 5,898 in FY26

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a decline in its permanent workforce during FY26, with employee headcount falling from 6,604 to 5,898, according to the company's latest annual report.





The reduction represents a 10.7% decline in the number of permanent employees on the FMCG major's rolls compared with the previous financial year.





The workforce update comes as HUL continues to invest in growth areas of its business, including a planned ₹2,000 crore investment to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium segments across beauty and wellbeing as well as home care liquids.





"The company has 5,898 permanent employees on the rolls as on 31st March, 2026," HUL said in its annual report.





Workforce contracts while compensation rises





While employee numbers declined during the year, HUL reported an increase in employee remuneration.





According to the annual report, the median remuneration of employees increased by 6.08% during FY26.





The disclosure provides a snapshot of workforce trends at one of India's largest consumer goods companies at a time when many businesses are balancing productivity, operational efficiency and long-term growth investments.





Key workforce figures disclosed by HUL include:





Permanent employee headcount fell from 6,604 in FY25 to 5,898 in FY26

Workforce declined by 10.7% year-on-year

Median employee remuneration increased by 6.08%

Women account for 44% of the managerial workforce

More than 1,400 women are employed across manufacturing operations

are employed across manufacturing operations More than 1,500 women have been onboarded into sales roles





The company did not provide additional details in the annual report regarding the factors behind the reduction in permanent employee numbers.





Diversity remains a focus area





Alongside workforce data, HUL highlighted progress on diversity and inclusion initiatives across its operations.





The company said it continues to focus on building a more equitable workplace and has made what it described as "meaningful progress" in representation across key functions.





"Women currently represent 44 per cent of our managerial workforce, and we remain committed to strengthening this further," the company said.





The disclosure indicates the growing role women are playing across traditionally underrepresented areas of the business, including manufacturing and frontline sales.





HUL said it currently employs around 1,400 women across manufacturing operations, while more than 1,500 women have been successfully onboarded into sales roles.





The figures reflect a broader effort among large consumer goods companies to increase gender representation beyond corporate and office-based functions.





Investment plans continue despite lower headcount





The workforce decline comes as HUL continues to allocate significant capital towards future growth.





The company is investing ₹2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capabilities in premium and higher-growth categories, including beauty and wellbeing products and home care liquids.





The investment aligns with HUL's broader strategy of premiumisation and expanding capacity in segments where consumer demand is growing faster than the wider market.





The combination of lower headcount, higher employee remuneration and continued capital investment highlights the evolving priorities of large consumer businesses as they seek to improve productivity while investing in future growth opportunities.