Illumia opens Chennai GCC, plans hiring in cloud and product roles

Illumia has opened a new office for its Chennai Global Capability Center, reinforcing its long-term investment in India as a hub for global technology and product development.





The facility, located in International Tech Park, was formally inaugurated on April 27, with senior leadership including Chief Technology Officer Taran Lent and General Manager Srinivasgopal Raman present at the ceremony.





Chennai at the centre of expansion





The new office builds on nearly 14 years of Illumia’s presence in Chennai, reflecting a sustained commitment to the city as a core technology base.





The Global Capability Center currently houses around 80 employees working across technology, product, cloud, and business functions such as finance, marketing and human resources.





Key highlights of the Chennai GCC:

Location: International Tech Park, Chennai

International Tech Park, Chennai Existing workforce: Approximately 80 employees

Approximately 80 employees Functions covered: Technology, product, cloud, finance, marketing and HR

Technology, product, cloud, finance, marketing and HR Focus areas for expansion: Cloud engineering, information security, product engineering

The expansion aligns with the company’s broader effort to strengthen its global delivery and product capabilities.





Hiring push across specialised roles





Illumia confirmed that it is actively hiring for the Chennai centre, with a clear emphasis on specialised technical roles.





The company is looking to scale capabilities in:

Cloud engineering

Information security

Product engineering

These areas are central to supporting its global technology platform, which serves institutions across higher education, healthcare, senior living and corporate environments.





Leadership signals long-term commitment





Company leadership positioned the Chennai expansion as part of a deliberate growth strategy.

“Illumia is scaling with intention, and Chennai is an important part of that strategy,” said Greg Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Illumia, according to company statements. He added that India offers strong technical talent and that the Chennai team is contributing to product, engineering and operational capabilities for the next phase of growth.





Srinivasgopal Raman, General Manager, highlighted the role of the local team in building future capabilities. “Chennai has long been home to some of India’s strongest technical talent, and our team here is focused on building the capabilities that will power Illumia’s next chapter, from cloud and information security to product engineering,” he said.





He added that the new office will support hiring and provide capacity for future growth while enabling teams to contribute to global projects.





Role of the GCC in Illumia’s business





Illumia, formerly known as Transact and CBORD, operates as part of Roper Technologies. The company provides technology platforms that support payments, access, foodservice and credentialing systems for more than 10,000 institutions globally, according to company information.





Its platform is designed for environments where operational continuity is critical, with systems focused on reliability, security and performance.





The Chennai GCC plays a key role in developing and supporting these capabilities, acting as an extension of the company’s global product and engineering teams.





India’s growing relevance in global tech networks





The expansion reflects a wider trend of global companies deepening their presence in India through capability centres focused on engineering and product development.





Cities such as Chennai continue to attract investments due to a combination of technical talent, infrastructure and cost advantages. For companies like Illumia, the model allows for both scale and integration with global operations.



With a new facility in place and hiring underway, Illumia’s Chennai GCC is expected to expand both in size and scope. The focus on cloud, security and product engineering suggests a shift towards more advanced and specialised workstreams.





As the company scales its global platform, the ability to build and retain technical talent will remain central. The Chennai centre is positioned to play a key role in that strategy, supporting both innovation and operational delivery across markets.