India has 39.6 lakh engineers chasing 6.7 lakh jobs, report reveals

India's engineering talent market is becoming increasingly crowded, with nearly 39.6 lakh active engineering candidates competing for 6.68 lakh engineering-related jobs, according to a new report from talent platform foundit.





The report points to a growing imbalance between talent availability and employer demand, particularly at the entry level, where the number of job seekers significantly exceeds the number of available opportunities.





Based on active job postings in August and candidate data from foundit's talent database, the study found there are 5.9 engineering candidates for every available engineering job in the country.





The findings suggest that while engineering remains one of India's largest professional talent pools, demand is becoming increasingly concentrated among experienced professionals and specialised skill segments.





Entry-level engineers face the sharpest mismatch





According to the report, the largest disconnect exists among professionals with 0-3 years of experience.





While this group accounts for nearly 45% of the active engineering talent pool, it represents only 28% of available engineering jobs. In contrast, employers are directing most hiring towards mid-career professionals.





The report found that:





Professionals with 0-3 years of experience make up 45% of engineering candidates

make up 45% of engineering candidates Entry-level roles account for only 28% of engineering vacancies

The 4-10 years experience segment represents 54% of engineering hiring demand

represents Candidate availability declines significantly beyond the first three years of a career





A clear pattern emerges from the data: hiring demand is strongest in the middle of the experience spectrum, while talent supply is heavily concentrated among early-career professionals.





Competition varies sharply across engineering disciplines





The report also found substantial differences across engineering streams.





While the overall market averages 5.9 candidates per job, some disciplines face much tighter or looser labour market conditions.





Key findings include:





Automobile and automotive engineering: 1.1 candidates per job

1.1 candidates per job Electronics and instrumentation: 11.5 candidates per job

11.5 candidates per job Overall engineering average: 5.9 candidates per job





These figures indicate that talent shortages and surpluses are not uniform across the engineering ecosystem.





The report further noted that the candidate-to-job ratio falls significantly among senior professionals. For engineers with 15 or more years of experience, the ratio drops to 4.1 candidates per job, compared with 9.5 candidates per job among those with 0-3 years of experience.





Engineering opportunities extend beyond technology





Although technology remains the largest employer of engineering talent, the majority of opportunities now originate outside the sector.





According to foundit, IT, software services and global capability centres (GCCs) account for 33% of engineering jobs, while 67% of opportunities are spread across other industries.





Sector-wise demand includes:





IT, software and GCCs: 33%

33% Manufacturing and industrial: 15%

15% Construction, engineering and real estate: 13%

13% Electronics, semiconductors, automotive, EV, energy and renewables: 26% combined

The distribution reflects the growing role of engineers across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and industrial sectors, alongside traditional technology employers.





Commenting on the findings, Tarun Sharma, Chief Product and Technology Officer at foundit, said engineering careers are no longer tied to a single industry or conventional career path. He noted that demand now spans technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, automotive, electronics and energy, creating broader opportunities for engineers willing to adapt to emerging areas of demand.





Bengaluru leads engineering hiring activity





From a geographic perspective, Bengaluru remains India's largest engineering hiring hub.





The city accounts for 19% of all engineering opportunities, representing approximately 1.27 lakh jobs.





Other leading markets include:





Delhi-NCR: 13%

13% Hyderabad: 12%

12% Pune: 10%

10% Chennai: 9%

9% Mumbai: 8%





Meanwhile, Tier I and Tier II cities collectively account for 29% of engineering opportunities, equivalent to around 1.94 lakh jobs, with demand spread across manufacturing, infrastructure, industrial engineering and technology sectors.





Market signals point to evolving talent priorities





The latest data highlights how India's engineering labour market is becoming increasingly segmented by experience level and specialisation.





While engineering talent supply continues to expand, hiring demand remains concentrated in specific sectors, locations and experience bands. For employers, the findings underline the importance of targeted workforce planning. For job seekers, they reinforce the growing value of specialised skills and career progression beyond the entry-level stage.