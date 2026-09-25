India’s data centre boom fuels hiring beyond tech roles, says Indeed

India’s rapidly expanding data centre sector is generating employment opportunities well beyond traditional technology roles, reflecting the growing infrastructure demands of the country’s AI-led digital economy.





According to a report by Indeed Hiring Lab, the economic research arm of job platform Indeed, data centre-related positions accounted for 1.3% of all job postings in August, up from 1.0% a year earlier. The findings indicate that rising investments in data centre capacity are beginning to reshape hiring patterns across multiple functions.





The report noted that increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is driving demand for larger and more sophisticated data centre infrastructure, creating opportunities across both technical and non-technical domains.





Hiring demand broadens across functions





While software-related positions remained a significant contributor to hiring activity, employers increasingly sought talent across operations supporting large-scale infrastructure projects.





According to Indeed Hiring Lab, software roles represented 28% of data centre-related job postings in FY26. However, recruitment demand also extended to management, engineering, project management and sales functions.





Callam Pickering, Senior Economist for APAC at Indeed, said data centres require a wide range of professionals to support planning, operations and business activities.





He noted that as investment in the sector continues to mature, its wider impact on employment is likely to become increasingly visible across the labour market.





Key findings from the report





Data centre-related jobs accounted for 1.3% of August job postings , compared with 1.0% a year earlier.

, compared with 1.0% a year earlier. Software positions made up 28% of data centre vacancies in FY26.

Hiring demand extended across engineering, management, sales and project management roles.

roles. AI adoption is increasing the need for larger data centre infrastructure across India.





Broader job market remains resilient





The report also highlighted signs of continued strength in India’s formal-sector hiring environment.





According to Indeed data, overall job postings increased 0.2% in August compared with the previous month and were 7.4% higher year-on-year. Hiring activity remained 85% above pre-pandemic levels, underscoring the resilience of organised-sector recruitment.





Indeed cautioned that its data primarily reflects formal-sector employment and does not capture the full extent of India’s labour market, where informal employment continues to play a substantial role.





Healthcare and services lead recent hiring growth





Recent hiring momentum has been strongest outside the technology sector, according to the report.





Job postings increased across nearly 80% of occupations during the past three months. Some of the fastest-growing categories included:





Childcare: Up 27%

Up 27% Nursing: Up 23%

Up 23% Pharmacy: Up 20%

Up 20% Physicians and surgeons: Up 17%

Up 17% Dental roles: Up 16%

Up 16% Medical technicians: Up 14%





The data suggests employers are increasingly recruiting across healthcare and essential services as demand for skilled professionals rises.





Technology hiring shows mixed signals





Despite growth in data centre recruitment, broader technology hiring has softened in recent months.





Indeed reported declines across several technology categories:





IT infrastructure, operations and support: Down 20%

Down 20% Software development: Down 19%

Down 19% Data and analytics: Down 14%

Down 14% IT systems and solutions: Down 7.6%





Even so, technology-related hiring remains above pre-pandemic levels, although growth has lagged the broader employment market.





Infrastructure investments reshape workforce needs





The findings highlight how India’s AI and digital infrastructure expansion is creating a more diverse employment ecosystem. As organisations invest in larger data centres to support computing-intensive workloads, workforce requirements are extending beyond software development to include operational, engineering and business functions.





With data centre investments continuing to accelerate, employers are likely to seek a wider mix of talent capable of building, managing and scaling the infrastructure underpinning India’s next phase of digital growth.