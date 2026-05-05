Infosys lands $500 million GCC deal, to hire 4,500 employees in Hyderabad

Infosys has secured a contract worth over $500 million from Truist Financial to establish and operate a global capability centre in Hyderabad, marking one of the company’s largest such engagements.





The project will see Infosys build and run a large back-office and operations hub for the North Carolina-based lender, with execution expected to begin in the coming months after the contract was awarded in March.





Large-scale delivery hub planned in Hyderabad





The proposed centre is expected to evolve into a major delivery hub supporting multiple business functions for Truist Financial.





Key details of the engagement:





Deal value: Over $500 million

Over $500 million Workforce scale: Around 4,500 employees over time

Around over time Initial hiring: About 2,000 employees in the first phase , including senior roles

About , including senior roles Location: Hyderabad





The GCC will support a broad set of operations beyond IT services, including finance, human resources and sales support functions.





BOT model defines project structure





The contract will be executed under a build-operate-transfer model, a structure increasingly used for large enterprise outsourcing engagements.





Under the BOT model:





Infosys will build and operate the centre for five years

Ownership and operations will then be transferred to Truist Financial





This approach allows the client to establish a fully functional offshore centre while leveraging Infosys’ operational expertise in the initial phase.





Revenue contribution and business impact





Based on the scale of the project, Infosys is expected to generate at least $100 million in revenue from the engagement, equivalent to roughly 0.5% incremental revenue in the current fiscal year, according to Mint.





A significant portion of the deal is reported to be new business, even though Truist Financial is already an existing client of Infosys.





Deal comes amid mixed demand environment





The contract has been secured at a time when Infosys is navigating uneven demand conditions across its client base.





The company is facing:





A projected 0.75% to 1% revenue impact linked to its exposure to Daimler

linked to its exposure to Daimler Earlier estimated revenue losses of around $150 million associated with Daimler and Mercedes-Benz engagements





The Truist deal provides a large, multi-year engagement that could help offset some of these pressures.





Client scale and strategic context





Truist Financial reported revenue of $20.52 billion last year and is the seventh-largest bank in the United States by assets, according to Mint.





The scale of the engagement underscores the increasing reliance of global financial institutions on offshore capability centres to support core and non-core functions.





India’s GCC ecosystem continues to expand





The deal aligns with broader growth in India’s global capability centre market.





According to industry body Nasscom:





India hosts more than 1,760 GCCs

The number is expected to rise to 2,200 by 2030

The sector could reach a market size of $105 billion





Large global banks including JPMorgan, Citibank and Bank of America already operate extensive GCC networks in the country.





The Truist engagement highlights the role of large GCC deals in sustaining growth for IT services companies amid fluctuating demand cycles.





As enterprises continue to externalise operations and build global delivery networks, build-operate-transfer models are likely to gain traction. For Infosys, securing high-value, long-duration contracts could remain central to maintaining revenue stability and expanding its presence in key client accounts.