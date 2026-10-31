Infosys opens 1.1 million sq ft new Software Development Block at Pocharam campus in Hyderabad

IT major Infosys on Friday announced the expansion of its Development Centre (DC) at Pocharam here, with the inauguration of a 1.1 million sq ft Software Development Block.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and the Infosys leadership.





Spread across 450 acres, the campus currently houses seven software development blocks with approximately 4.58 million sq. ft. of built-up area, an Infosys release said.





The new block will add 10,000 seats, enabling Infosys to aim to support an additional workforce of over 13,000 employees under a hybrid working model, it said.





The Pocharam Development Centre supports global clients across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing.





The expansion will further strengthen Infosys' capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering and next-generation digital services, it said.





"This facility enhances our capacity to scale operations, build specialised talent, and deliver complex transformation programs for global clients. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, the campus will serve as a strategic hub that brings together world-class talent, advanced infrastructure, and deep capabilities to help clients drive innovation, improve competitiveness, and realise sustained business value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.